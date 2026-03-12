First 5-Division Boxing Champion Placed Under Conservatorship After Dementia and Kidnapping Claims

Thomas Hearns earned legendary status after becoming the first-ever five-division champion. During his remarkable run from 1977 to 2006, ‘Hitman’ conquered divisions from welterweight to cruiserweight, winning titles across multiple weight classes. However, after years of dominance, life is getting tougher for the 67-year-old as he has now been placed under conservatorship, a decision encouraged by troubling claims of financial exploitation and even alleged kidnapping.

According to an article by WXYZ Detroit, members from different parts of the boxing legend’s family claimed that someone had been withholding access to Hearns. Meanwhile, Adult Protective Services officials told the court that they had launched an investigation to determine whether certain relatives had financially exploited the boxing legend or had allegedly kidnapped him. After reviewing the situation, the court placed Hearns under guardianship due to reported incidents, an undisclosed form of dementia, and financial concerns.

During Wednesday’s court hearing, Oakland County Chief Probate Judge Daniel A. O’Brien appointed Thomas Hearns’s oldest son, Ronald Hearns, as his sole guardian and conservator. That means from now on, the boxing legend’s son, Ronald, will be legally responsible for taking care of his father on a daily basis as his guardian, while also managing financial decisions regarding income, property, and assets.

For a 67-year-old suffering from multiple medical conditions like severe hip problems and dementia, dealing with legal issues is definitely a hassle. Still, Thomas Hearns wanted to make it clear that he’s doing well and simply hopes the process moves forward without any complications.

“I’m fine. I want the world to know that I’m doing fine. I feel good,” Hearns told 7 Investigator Heather Catallo. “I just want things to just be calm and good, and just move smoothly.”

As more details about Thomas Hearns’s personal and legal situation continue to unfold, his eldest son and newly appointed guardian, Ronald Hearns, has also shared his thoughts on caring for his father during these tough times.

Boxing legend Thomas Hearns’s son opens up on receiving his father’s conservatorship

Although Thomas Hearns’s son, Ronald, has received sole guardianship and conservatorship, Mueller, the chairman of the Michigan Unarmed Combat Commission, represented him in the case. The commission oversees professional MMA and boxing in Michigan under government regulations.

During the hearing, Mueller stated that he had evidence suggesting some of Hearns’s family members had mistreated the boxing legend. He also indicated that he would share part of the responsibility for overseeing Hearns’s well-being alongside Ronald. Now that Ronald Hearns officially serves as his father’s legal guardian, he also spoke about how difficult life has become for his big-hearted father.

“My dad is a great man, has a big heart, and for him to be going through this type of situation at this time in his life is terrible,” Ronald Hearns said in court, according to WXYZ Detroit’s article.

For the unaware, just like his father, Ronald pursued boxing and compiled an impressive 26-6 record. However, his last fight was a KO loss against Josue Obando in 2015, and he has not fought since then. Now, he carries a major responsibility as he is not only taking care of his father, but also a boxing icon.

That said, what do you think about the legal situation surrounding Thomas Hearns? Let us know in the comments section below.