$500M Man Floyd Mayweather Turns Heads With ‘Mega Yacht’ on Wednesday

After a near-perfect retirement at 40, Floyd Mayweather has built a net worth of $500 million, which most athletes can only dream of. And he never misses a chance to boast that his wealth around like a trophy. From a $5 million birthday party to a $60 million private jet, the former world champion leaves no stone unturned.

Over the years, fans have come to terms with the Grand Rapids native’s flamboyant spending. However, even after so long, sometimes Floyd Mayweather shows off an investment so ridiculous that it forces everyone to watch in awe. And that is exactly what happened on Wednesday, when “Money” revealed his yacht to everyone.

Floyd Mayweather’s mansion in the sea

The 48-year-old took to his Instagram to reveal he is on a European tour with his family. The caption read, “Y’all only ball like this when a company pay for it. I ball like this because I am the company!” as “Pretty Boy” began to flaunt his latest acquisition. “The Money May gonna take y’all on a tour. Right now, I’m in the South of France. It’s all about the Euros right now,” he said, inviting the cameraman inside the yacht.

In 2023, several reports claimed that Mayweather Jr. has bought a $200 million yacht named “Super.” While it can be the same ship, it seems doubtful, as Floyd Mayweather himself looked a bit lost as room after room kept revealing themselves. The Mayweather family was sitting on the deck, taking up as much sunlight as possible. The inside of the yacht revealed three bedrooms, two powder rooms, and one master bathroom. ” I just like to bring the people in my world, show them how I’m living, having fun,” he said, flexing his vessel.

It is entirely possible that the establishment had more rooms, as it was a quick tour, and the video cut before Mayweather could show us the upper deck. However, even this 2-minute reel was enough to show everyone that the 48-year-old is living in a mansion on the sea. It once again left the fans in awe of the former world champion’s net worth. However, this time the messages reflected admiration, rather than trolling.

Reaping what he sowed

A fan wrote, “Mega yacht JOYME 🔥,” comparing Floyd Mayweather’s cruiser to the famous joyME yacht built by Philip Zepter Yachts. Zepter’s creation is a stunning 50-metre vessel that was launched in 2011. While it is unclear whether Money is on the same yacht, but even his cruiser is not far behind.

Rather than the constant trolling that we see under every post of Mayweather when he flexes his net worth, this one had the tone of admiration. A fan wrote, “It’s not intimidating, it’s motivating.. thanks champ,” appreciating the 48-year-old for showing a glimpse of his world.

Another fan echoed the same sentiment, commenting, “wowww amazing Floyd this is inspirational 💰💰💰.” Rather than being intimidated by such a flamboyant show-off, the video served as a motivation for the user.

Meanwhile, another fan saw the funny side to it. He wrote, “He’s so rich each door he opening up he’s seeing for the first time with that two second delay 😂,” observing how even Mayweather seemed surprised by the sheer number of rooms during his tour.

While most of the comment section only had positive vibes, expectedly, there were a few critics. A user chimed in and wrote, “Honestly it’s all for show they been exposed that May isn’t paying employees owes fighters for fights and doesn’t have the bankroll he owes jewelers money. Stop bro just live,” reflecting on all the allegations against the 48-year-old recently.

These allegations emerged when employees of Mayweather Boxing and Fitness publicly stated they went weeks without pay in December last year. However, Rick Glaser immediately disputed the claims, revealing that Floyd Mayweather does not manage the payroll and only lends his name. While the dispute is settled, it has created a blemish on Money’s record that will remain there forever.

However, at this moment, it does not seem like Floyd Mayweather cares about these opinions. He is enjoying his retirement and, unlike others, he won’t ever have to step into the ring again. What do you think?