Floyd Mayweather & Mike Tyson’s Grave Promotion Error Threatens the Only Thing They’re Fighting For

Boxing fans are about to witness a matchup that once seemed like pure fantasy: Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather have officially agreed to an exhibition fight set for spring 2026. While the exact date, venue, and broadcast details are yet to be confirmed, the announcement has already sent shockwaves across the sporting world.

Floyd Mayweather, who retired undefeated in 2017 after defeating Conor McGregor, underlined his confidence in a press release. “I’ve been doing this for 30 years, and there hasn’t been a single fighter that can tarnish my legacy,” he stated. “You already know that if I am going to do something, it’s going to be big and it’s going to be legendary. I’m the best in the business of boxing. This exhibition will give the fans what they want.” But will the fight truly capture the level of excitement Mayweather believes it will?

Mike Tyson can’t unleash old-school violence anymore

On the latest episode of Good Guy / Bad Guy on ESPN MMA’s YouTube channel, Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen broke down the announcement of Mike Tyson vs. Floyd Mayweather’s 2026 exhibition bout. Both UFC veterans questioned whether fans would actually buy into it, pointing to one missing ingredient, “violence”. As Cormier bluntly put it, “The one thing we promise people when we sign that contract is violence. The one reason people turn to watch fighting is violence, or the idea that we will give them violence.”

Cormier went further, comparing combat sports to entertainment going all the way back to the Roman Coliseum. Whether it was gladiators, bullfighting, or brutal spectacles, he argued fans tuned in for the chance to see chaos and destruction. “People watch to see violence,” Cormier said. But in his eyes, exhibitions remove that promise entirely, leaving audiences without the payoff they’ve come to expect from combat sports.

That was where his concern deepened: “When it’s an exhibition, when you almost tell us exactly that you are not going to give us that, why, or how do you expect people to tune in?” He also pointed out that these events aren’t even sold as traditional pay-per-views anymore. Instead, they’re being streamed on platforms like Netflix, marketed more as spectacles than real fights.

Chael Sonnen agreed, adding that the concept of an “exhibition” blurs the entire purpose of combat sports. “You have a sport, and a sport is pretty easily defined where you have two guys that are trying to win within the time constraints. That’s it. And if you say exhibition, which means we are not trying to win, I as a viewer get a little bit confused.” Cormier quickly backed him up: “Absolutely. So why are they fighting?”

Sonnen suggested the obvious answer – money. But he also noted how strangely this fight has been presented. Usually, promoters, organizations, and sanctioning bodies like WBC, IBF, or IBO are front and center in hyping a major event. This time, none of those names appeared on the poster. “All they have done so far is drop a poster, but all of those words and acronyms were curiously removed,” Sonnen said. For both men, the lack of violence, clarity, and legitimacy raises the question of whether this exhibition can deliver anything more than hype. And they weren’t the only ones who felt that way.

Boxing purists immediately voiced skepticism. Olympic bronze medalist Frazer Clarke called the announcement more pantomime than pugilism, arguing the fight serves little purpose beyond padding wallets.

Why Mike Tyson might have to orchestrate every move

On their WEIGHING IN YouTube channel, Josh Thomson and John McCarthy broke down the Mike Tyson – Floyd Mayweather exhibition. Josh backed Tyson with encouragement, saying, “Mike Tyson, make that money, man.” John, however, wasn’t convinced. “I have no problem with Mike making the money. But is it something I want to watch? No,” he admitted.

When the discussion shifted to the fight itself, John dismissed the matchup completely. “No, that’s not a fight,” he said, pointing out the sheer difference in size and power. Even at 59, he argued, Mike Tyson’s strength would overwhelm ‘Money’ Mayweather, adding, “Mayweather could not hurt Tyson if he allowed him to just sit there and hit him for the first round… He just doesn’t hit hard. He is not a power hitter.”

John even suggested the bout might be staged. “They’re getting on the phone and saying, ‘I’m not going to hit you hard. We’ll just make it look good,’” he explained. “Tyson knocks him out, man. I would give him an extra couple thousand,” Josh countered lightheartedly. John then laughed, replying, “I would give him the extra two, but he’s not going to try to do it. That’s why I could care less.”

This exhibition continues a trend of high-profile show bouts headlined by retired legends—Mayweather has previously squared off in exhibitions against John Gotti III and Logan Paul, among others. Still, this one feels different: two icons across different eras, an age gap, and no belts on the line, yet sky-high stakes.