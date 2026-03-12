Floyd Mayweather Camp Leaks Post-Manny Pacquiao Grudge Fight Against Former Protégé

Floyd Mayweather isn’t coming back just for a few fights for the “money”; he also wants to settle old scores. Already, fans are buzzing about his upcoming boxing schedule. He will kick things off by fighting the boxing legend Mike Tyson in April. Then, in the summer, Floyd Mayweather will take on Mike Zambidis in June. After that, in September, he will return to face Manny Pacquiao. Mayweather’s team has leaked hints about a potential fight against his former protégé.

Recently, Mayweather’s proclaimed close friend, popular streamer and content creator BubbaDub (Jerry Morgan), sat down with 2cool2blog. During the interview, BubbaDub revealed the Floyd Mayweather vs. Gervonta Davis potential matchup after the rematch against Manny Pacquiao.

“It’s being reported that Champ, you know,” said BubbaDub, a known member of Mayweather’s ‘The Money Team’ entourage. “Floyd Mayweather could fight Tank Davis. Ah, that’s gonna be a motherfucking fight right there for the ages, man. Yeah, the teacher and the motherfucker stupid, man. Champ, Tank in the ring—fakers.

Oh my God, that’s, that’s, that’s some sh-t y’all ain’t even heard about yet. I’m just throwing that shit out there. Maybe you heard it, but you ain’t heard it like this from me. Oh, come on, man. You stupid. The teacher, man. At the end of the day, Floyd with 49 years old, Tank with 27, 28.”

Along with that, BubbaDub also confirms that “Tank don’t like Champ at all.”

The once-respectful mentor-student relationship between Floyd Mayweather and Gervonta Davis has now drifted apart. They first met in 2015, when ‘Money’ had already become a legend and ‘Tank’ had just started. From there, their connection led Davis to join Mayweather’s promotion, which even gave him a spot on the 2017 Mayweather vs. McGregor undercard, where Davis first stepped into the spotlight.

However, after a few fights under Floyd Mayweather’s promotion for various titles against opponents like Léo Santa Cruz, Yuriorkis Gamboa, and Isaac Cruz, their partnership, which had generated significant earnings, turned sour. By 2021, Gervonta Davis publicly voiced his frustration with Mayweather and the promotion over the matchups they provided. On social media, Davis repeatedly took shots at Mayweather.

Their long-term partnership ended when Davis left for the TGP promotion. Since then, Gervonta Davis has never shied away from verbal jabs at Floyd Mayweather, labeling him with words like “scammer” and “hater,” while ‘Money’ also responded to those insults. Even last year, Davis revealed the reasons behind the beef with Mayweather.

Gervonta Davis explains why his relationship with Floyd Mayweather turned sour

Their partnership ended more than four years ago. At one point, Gervonta Davis looked up to Floyd Mayweather as a mentor, but a single incident changed everything. Their nearly eight-year-long relationship dissolved, and ‘Tank’ has occasionally taken shots at Floyd Mayweather.

So, what exactly pushed Davis over the edge and made him lose his cool? Last year, Gervonta Davis opened up during an interview with the ‘Mr Jay Hill Network,’ revealing what went on behind the scenes and what turned his admiration for Mayweather into disdain.

“For sure, [Mayweather did that to me intentionally because] at that time, I don’t want to go too deep into it… They were saying I was messing with his daughter…,” Gervonta Davis recalled.

“She kept Snapchatting, she kept hitting me on Snapchat. So, they sent it to Floyd and Floyd bugged out,” he added during the interview.

However, according to Davis, even this didn’t deliver the final blow. Instead, Floyd Mayweather’s small actions gradually ended their relationship.

“It wasn’t a downfall my [relationship with Floyd] cuz it was more things that he was doing… just little stuff that people wouldn’t catch.”

Given a rivalry like this, especially involving family, do you think Floyd Mayweather and Gervonta Davis could face each other anytime soon? Also, would you watch this fight? Share your thoughts below.