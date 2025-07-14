Floyd Mayweather Completely Misses the Mark With $1.2M Flex

Floyd Mayweather hung up his gloves in 2017 after defeating Conor McGregor, yet eight years into retirement, he remains a regular fixture in the headlines. Recently, rumors of bankruptcy began circulating, prompting “Money” Mayweather to shut them down immediately. Given that he reportedly earned over a billion dollars throughout his boxing career and various business ventures, the speculation came as a surprise. In typical fashion, Mayweather has been actively dismissing the rumors, most notably by flaunting his wealth across social media.

Earlier this month, he expanded his estimated $40 million car collection with several new additions. Among them was a custom-colored sports car he dubbed “Miami Dolphins” or “Tiffany Blue.” He also added a Ferrari 488 Spider and a Porsche 911 GT3 RS. The rarest within the new lineup was a limited edition Maybach Landaulet G-Wagon worth more than $1.2 million. “One of only 99 in the world,” noted his car dealer, Nick, who emphasized that it still had “delivery miles” on it. And that particular vehicle has since become a favorite of his, which has more than a couple of posts dedicated solely to it on his social media.

Just a few hours ago, Floyd Mayweather took to Instagram to share a video of himself captioned, “In my Maybach Landaulet G Wagon heading to @girlcollection.” In the clip, the 48-year-old can be seen relaxing in the back seat, dressed in a white tee paired with turquoise Louis Vuitton co-ords, black-rimmed glasses, and his Rolex GMT Master II. He appeared at ease, watching NBA highlights on the luxury car’s in-built entertainment screen.

Mayweather looked relaxed in his new ride, enjoying the highlights while cruising through the streets of Las Vegas. While some fans praised Mayweather for enjoying the rewards of his undefeated 50-0 career, others harshly criticized the 48-year-old for flaunting his wealth. However, if you know Mayweather, you’d know this isn’t something new.

Floyd Mayweather’s still flexing, but who’s impressed?

One user remarked that Floyd Mayweather still doesn’t seem fully accustomed to new money, suggesting he should learn how to be rich with more finesse. “We gotta teach Floyd how to look cooler he do fly shit but he gotta look more relaxed let it come natural champ ✊🏾💯,” the user commented. Others were far less forgiving, labeling him the “most overrated boxer of all time.” While acknowledging his defensive brilliance and unblemished 50-0 record, critics questioned whether he’s truly done enough to cement a meaningful legacy beyond the numbers.

Some responses took a more mocking tone, especially over the Instagram clips Mayweather posted of Roy Jones Jr. being knocked out. “I thought I was gonna see Roy Jones getting dropped,” one user quipped sarcastically. Meanwhile, another dismissed his antics as “so cringe sometimes.” Yet not all reactions were critical. Several fans were stunned by his sheer purchasing power, expressing admiration for everything he’s accomplished. “This is what money does,” wrote one. Others grew curious about his next moves, asking, “After you buy all the finer things, what’s the next mission with the money?”

However, Floyd Mayweather also faced backlash for not giving back as visibly as legends like Sugar Ray Leonard or Manny Pacquiao, with one user bluntly stating, “You need to donate to people in need instead, bro.” However, it’s worth noting that through the Floyd Mayweather Jr. Foundation, he has contributed to causes like Opportunity Village and the Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth. On top of it, the foundation’s Fight4YourEducation program aims to motivate students year-round. “I want you all to grow up and be the best at what you do! Don’t focus on being the next Floyd Mayweather or anyone else,” he noted on his website.

At the end of the day, both criticism and praise are inevitable parts of success, and Mayweather’s video has sparked plenty of both. So, what are your thoughts on Floyd Mayweather’s latest video?