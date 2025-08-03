Floyd Mayweather Dodges Costly Mistake While Promoting Latest Venture Backed by $46M Empire

Since retiring from boxing, Floyd Mayweather has expanded his empire through a variety of business ventures. From owning a NASCAR team to launching gym franchises across the country, he’s firmly established himself as a savvy entrepreneur. His latest move? A partnership with GNC Live Well, a leading health and wellness retailer. Through this collaboration, Mayweather’s 101 Supplements, a premium nutritional supplement line, will be available in over 2,000 GNC stores nationwide, as well as online at GNC[dot]com.

This partnership between 101 Supplements and GNC Live Well—whose parent company, GNC Holdings, LLC, has a market capitalization of approximately $46.53 million—aims to elevate the performance nutrition category. However, the partnership was almost jeopardized when a Twitch streamer unexpectedly crashed Mayweather’s promotional event aboard a mega yacht, filming Mayweather as he showcased his 101 Supplements line.

Earlier today, Happy Punch shared a clip on Instagram from the promotional event, originally posted by Twitch streamer Marlon on YouTube. In the clip, the streamer can be seen trying to get Mayweather to punch him in the stomach. “We [were] wondering if we could, I don’t know about this, this [is] up to you…,” the streamer said, as Mayweather immediately erred on the side of caution, as he responded, “No, better not put me in no position.”

via Imago MIAMI, FL – JUNE 6: Floyd Mayweather meets with the press following the Mayweather vs Paul: Bragging Rights boxing event on June 06, 2021, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire BOXING: JUN 06 Mayweather v Paul Icon2106060095

Despite Mayweather’s hesitation, Marlon proceeded to ask, “A little hit to the tummy?” Mayweather responded, stating, “Nah, I’m not gonna do that… For a reason…” fearing a potential lawsuit coming his way. He later added, “We [are] here to sell a product, not box.” It’s worth noting that over the years, Mayweather has been involved in several lawsuits. From Mayweather’s former partners suing him to jewelers alleging a lack of payment, Mayweather has been through the legal system many times.

Speaking of lawsuits, recently Mayweather filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit against Business Insider and reporter Daniel Geiger, claiming their report falsely questioned his $400 million real estate deal. He also threatened legal action against Mayweather Fitness for unpaid employee wages, leading to a Los Angeles judge allowing a fraud allegation to proceed. Regardless, Mayweather himself has shared his views on the partnership with GNC Live Well.

Floyd Mayweather has been using GNC products for a while

The undefeated boxing legend has long trusted GNC as his go-to source for nutritional support throughout his legendary career. Now, as he takes that relationship to the next level by launching a 101 premium supplement line with the health and wellness giant, Mayweather has a lot to say about the company.

via Imago Sept 16,2011- Las Vegas NV. USA. Floyd Mayweather Jr. weighs in at 146 pounds for his upcoming fight with Victor Ortiz for the WBC welterweight title this Saturday night at the MGM grand hotel in Las Vegas. Floyd Mayweather Jr. weighs in at 146 pounds for his upcoming fight with Victor Ortiz for the WBC welterweight title this Saturday night at the MGM grand hotel in Las Vegas. – ZUMAbl1_

“GNC has always been my go-to resource for nutrition when training in and out of the boxing ring,” Mayweather revealed. “I believe the best only work with the best, so it was a natural selection to bring the best supplement line to the best nutrition and wellness retailer,” he added. The 101 line features products like Creatine Monohydrate, Whey Protein Powder, and a Candy Rocks-flavored Loaded Pre-Workout.

It appears Floyd Mayweather doesn’t want to run the risk of getting sued by a Twitch streamer after being asked to punch the streamer in the stomach. While other fighters have done it in the past without any consequences, Mayweather’s business-savvy mind and experience on the courtroom floor seem to have stopped him from making the costly mistake. Do you think he should have punched the streamer?