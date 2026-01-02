Floyd Mayweather Faces Threat of Losing Post-Boxing Empire as 8-Figure Debts Mount: Report

Back during the peak of Mayweather-McGregor promotions, Conor McGregor constantly took jibes at Floyd Mayweather’s financial standings. Mayweather was, and still is, widely regarded as the richest boxer in the history of the sport. Yet, McGregor has since reiterated how the undefeated star does not earn outside the ring and burns through his money recklessly. The latest claims suggest ‘Mystic Mac’ may have gotten another prediction right.

A recent Business Insider report suggests that Mayweather’s persona as a ‘rich guy, successful businessman, and high-flyer’ may largely be a façade. Despite continuing to flaunt his wealth publicly, the report lays out evidence indicating that the undefeated boxing icon could be struggling to keep up with the enormous costs of his extravagant lifestyle.

Floyd ‘No Money’ Mayweather exposed?

The report highlights Mayweather’s statement in 2021. “I’m financially set, and I want to let everybody know this,” he said. “Every property that I have is paid for. My jet is paid for. All my cars [are] paid for. I own billion-dollar buildings.” However, BI claims those statements were false, suggesting Mayweather took out millions in mortgages on his homes last year.

Floyd Mayweather is also facing multiple lawsuits and liens, which claim he owes money for his Mercedes Maybach G-Wagon, jet fuel, and garbage collection at his Las Vegas mansion. This, though, is just the tip of the iceberg. In 2024, Mayweather went on a spending spree, investing heavily in New York real estate, while letting the public know about it.

Reports last year claimed Mayweather had invested $100 million in a portfolio of Manhattan luxury high-rise apartment towers owned by Go Partners. However, Business Insider claims he only invested a “nominal” amount and didn’t invest further. Even the investment Mayweather had made, the report says, was absorbed by Go Partners.

Mayweather had also claimed he invested $402 million in rent-regulated apartments in Upper Manhattan, and he had no partners in that investment. However, Business Insider highlighted their previous report, which claimed there was no evidence that any outright or majority sale had happened. This isn’t the end of Mayweather’s troubles, unfortunately.

The boxing legend’s famous strip joint is also in trouble

The Business Insider report claims that two of Mayweather’s commercial properties are currently facing foreclosure. Among them is his Las Vegas strip club, Girl Collection, which is reportedly delinquent on more than $52,000 in back property taxes and penalties. Mayweather has also been accused of failing to pay millions of dollars for luxury watches and high-end jewelry—allegations he has strongly disputed.

Creditors are said to be circling Mayweather’s private aviation assets. According to Business Insider, FAA records indicate that Mayweather sold his Gulfstream jet, along with mansions in Beverly Hills and Miami, to his real estate partners. The report further reveals that Mayweather borrowed a staggering $54 million from financier Don Hankey at a 9% interest rate.

To secure the loan, Mayweather reportedly pledged 14 residential properties, his Las Vegas strip club, and his jet as collateral. The debt was cross-collateralized, meaning it was secured against a collection of assets rather than individual properties. Business Insider notes that this structure carries significantly higher risk in the event of a default, as it could result in multiple assets being seized simultaneously instead of one at a time.

All these points lead to the inevitable conclusion that Floyd Mayweather may not be as wealthy as he might want his followers to think. Behind the scenes, he appears to be struggling with debt. His record-breaking purses from mega-fights against Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor are legendary. Over the course of his career, Mayweather has reportedly earned close to $1.1 billion. But his next opponent, one who exists entirely on paper, seems strong enough to wipe him out.