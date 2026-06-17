Floyd Mayweather Faces 2 Felony Charges Amid Growing Financial Troubles

The past few months have made one thing clear: the title of ‘the richest boxer in history’ no longer belongs to Floyd Mayweather. Amid a litany of legal woes ironically named ‘Money’ Mayweather is facing, Nevada court records have revealed that the undefeated legend is now facing two felony charges, alleging theft and “intent to defraud” by passing a bad check to purchase a $200,000 watch in Las Vegas.

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The complaint originates from the purchase of an Audemars Piguet watch on December 25, 2024. Mayweather allegedly wrote a $200,000 check on December 31, 2024, from a Wells Fargo Bank account, also confirmed by journalist Dan Rafael. The check was written to Gold and Beyond, a high-end Las Vegas resale boutique. But the complaint against Mayweather alleges that he wrote the check when he “had insufficient money, property, or credit” to pay for the watch in full.

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According to court records, Clark County prosecutors filed a complaint on April 27. And three days later, the court ordered that Floyd Mayweather must appear before a judge. Despite that, ‘Money’ Mayweather was not present for the hearing on Monday. Instead, he was represented by his counsel, and his attorney’s presence alone apparently fulfilled the court order.

As things are, Mayweather’s charges include “theft, value $100,000 or greater” and “draw or pass check with intent to defraud, value $1,200 or greater.” The theft charge paints a bad picture of Mayweather, who, according to the charge, wrote the check “in exchange for obtaining property or services.” It also alleges that Mayweather did this “knowing that the check would not be paid when presented.”

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In addition, the complaint claims Mayweather did this “knowingly, feloniously, and without lawful authority.” Mayweather now faces one to four years in prison, a fine of $5,000, and restitution costs if found guilty on the fraud charges alone. As for the theft charge, it carries a twenty-year prison sentence and $15,000 in fines.

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Speaking to ESPN, attorney representing Gold and Beyond, Marc Cook from Cook & Kelesis, claimed his client filed the complaint with the Clark County District Attorney’s office in February.

“The reason for the delay is that my guy trusted Mayweather and was trying to give him every opportunity to make good on that,” Cook said. “And it got to the point where he wasn’t getting responses and wasn’t getting money for a watch that Mayweather had for well over a year.”

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The attorney added that his client didn’t want to file the complaint, but he was ignored by Mayweather every time he attempted to resolve the issue. On the flip side, Mayweather’s attorney, Adrian Lobo, claimed her client never intended to defraud Gold and Beyond. She highlighted Mayweather’s long business relationship with the store’s owner. Lobo added that the store owner could have filed a civil claim but decided to take things to the Clark County District Attorney.

“This matter does not belong in the criminal courts,” Lobo wrote in the statement. “And Mr. Mayweather looks forward to being vindicated through the court proceedings.”

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Per ESPN, Lobo wrote in an e-mail that Mayweather is not restricted from traveling due to the case, and the next court date is set for September 17. The latest lawsuit is only an addition to a growing list of legal troubles Mayweather is facing.

Floyd Mayweather has a new career on the courtroom floor

In early 2026, Baccarat Hotel apartment owners sued Mayweather for $330,000+ in unpaid rent in Manhattan, New York. In addition, two Miami jewelers filed lawsuits against Mayweather for unpaid jewelry. Not to mention, the IRS has a tax lien of more than $7.2 million levied against Mayweather for unpaid taxes in 2018 and 2023.

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Moreover, a judge declared Mayweather the father of a 4-year-old girl, whom he fathered with a former dancer at his strip club. He was ordered to pay $933K in back support and $32,850 per month. But Mayweather himself has also filed lawsuits of his own. He sued his former associate, Jona Rechnitz, and others for $175 million in New York recently.

He also sued Showtime and Stephen Espinoza for $340 million in California earlier this year. Despite his legal troubles, Mayweather is still facing kickboxer Mike Zambidis on June 27 in Athens, Greece, and will be traveling to the country later this week.

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Amid Mayweather’s growing troubles, rapper 50 Cent has previously mocked Mayweather for the financial condition he has found himself in. DJ Vlad claimed months ago that a major jeweler told him that Mayweather had gone broke. And everything that’s happening to Floyd Mayweather does little to clear those speculations.

He is being sued left and right for unpaid amounts. In the middle of it, Mayweather, who retired from the sport in 2017, is coming back to fight, which seems like his desperate attempt to make money just to pay his debts. And such things for boxers aren’t anything new. But nobody had thought it would happen to Floyd Mayweather.