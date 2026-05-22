Floyd Mayweather Faces $2M Property Threat From Court After Fathering Kid With Vegas Dancer

Floyd Mayweather quietly became a father for the fifth time. And until recently, very few people even knew the child existed. The legendary boxer was legally declared the father of a 4-year-old girl in March 2026, according to court documents obtained by TMZ Sports.

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“The court finds that Floyd Mayweather, Jr., is the father of Price Moorehead,” wrote the judge in charge of the case.

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The outlet also reported that Mayweather was ordered to pay $32,850 per month in child support. And he is also asked to pay $933,050 in back support. Even though the revelation came just recently, the court had gotten involved in the matter back in June 2023.

The child’s mother, Paige Moorehead, urged a Nevada judge to legally recognize Floyd Mayweather as the father of her four-year-old child, who was born in December 2021 and was 18 months old at the time of the filing. Moorehead claims she was in a long-term relationship with Mayweather.

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Their relationship lasted for eight years until she claims the retired boxer broke things off with her after finding out about her pregnancy in April 2021. Moorehead claims Mayweather initially pressured her to get an abortion and ultimately fired her.

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She had worked at Mayweather’s Girl Collection Strip Club in Las Vegas for four years. Notably, Mayweather was served twice and ordered to take a DNA test, but he blew them off. So, the judge issued the default judgment, defendant failed to respond, declaring Floyd Mayweather the father.

According to TMZ Sports, Floyd Mayweather has paid only $151,000 of the money he owes Moorehead. As a result, a judge reportedly allowed Moorehead to place a lien of up to $2 million on Mayweather’s California property, helping secure the funds intended for their child’s support.

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Mayweather had four children with two different women, Josie Harris and Melissa Brim. Moorehead’s four-year-old daughter is Mayweather’s fifth child.

In any case, this is not the first time Floyd Mayweather’s strip club has made headlines for the wrong reasons.

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Floyd Mayweather Was Sued by His Dancers, Then Faced Losing the Club Over $52K in Unpaid Taxes

In late 2024, Floyd Mayweather found himself dealing with serious controversy outside the ring after two dancers from his strip club filed a lawsuit against him. One of the women, Jasmine Woodward, alleged that Mayweather slapped her during an argument over unpaid wages at the club in April 2023.

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According to the lawsuit, Woodward confronted Mayweather after claiming she had not been properly paid for several shifts. She alleged the former champion slapped her in front of customers and dancers before later mocking her reaction by saying she “could not take a joke.”

Another dancer, Brittany Strauss, joined the lawsuit, with both women accusing the club of withholding tips and failing to pay minimum wages. Mayweather strongly denied the allegations, calling the lawsuit a “legal shakedown.”

The controversy around Mayweather’s strip club only intensified in 2025 when reports surfaced that Mayweather’s financial situation may not be as stable as his lavish social media persona suggests. Business Insider reported that Mayweather could lose the building housing Girl Collection.

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And Mayweather hadn’t paid roughly $52,000 in property taxes and penalties. Meanwhile, several other Mayweather-owned properties had reportedly faced foreclosure or tax-related issues.

With this latest blow, Floyd Mayweather’s world appears to be falling apart. He has a couple of exhibitions, and a rematch with Manny Pacquiao is coming up. Hopefully, these can help him make enough to pay off his debts.