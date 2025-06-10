Floyd Mayweather Finally Forgives Devin Haney After One Year Old Insult

Well, it is the reunion of two of the most polarizing boxers of all time. Despite all the talents and championships, the discourse around Devin Haney and Floyd Mayweather has never been positive. And for the past year, the two have been at odds. However, things were not always like that. In fact, the two shared a respectful relationship, frequently exchanging praises and even sparring together. Then came Bill Haney’s interview with Fight Hub TV last year. During the interview, Haney Sr. revealed that his son dominated Mayweather during a sparring session back in 2017, declaring it the reason behind Money’s retirement. As expected, things didn’t sit right with the 50-0 boxer, who allegedly helped Ryan Garcia leak a sparring footage between Haney and Gervonta Davis.

Now, after almost a year, it looks like Floyd Mayweather is ready to forgive The Dream and start fresh. Recently, The Ring shared an old clip of Devin Haney alongside Mayweather in the gym. Despite not signing with Mayweather Promotions, The Dream was a constant figure in Money’s gym at the time. In the video, Mayweather could be seen imparting some golden knowledge to his young protégé, with Bill Haney standing behind. “When he tries to trap me, I lock him up. You go back and do the same thing over and over again…The key is to take less punishment… The less punishment you take, the longer you can last in the sport,” Mayweather said in the video, explaining to The Dream his impregnable defense.

It seems like the video struck an emotional chord with Haney Sr., who reposted it on his profile with the caption, “The key to the fight game when you learn it from TBE. 🚀 #TeamHaney,” acknowledging Floyd Mayweather as ‘The Best Ever.’ The post didn’t seem odd as it was a crucial time in Devin Haney’s career, and despite his comments, Haney Sr. respects ‘Money’ a lot.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, what took the fans by surprise was the fact that the Michigan icon himself commented on the post. Floyd Mayweather commented, “G-d Bless you both @billhaney_ @realdevinhaney keep up the great work,” indicating that he is ready to bury the hatchet. Prominent boxing page @souraveboxing1 took notice of the comment and posted the screengrab on his ‘X’ profile, with the caption, “I think Dev and Floyd made up. It would be dope to see them working together again!” speculating a future partnership in the works. Well, back in 2020, Mayweather wrote on Haney’s post, “Keep up the good work. I got a lot more to teach you.” While he never signed Haney to his promotion, could a collaboration be in the works?

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While a single comment does not indicate a reunion, Devin Haney’s recent match against Jose Ramirez was badly received, his stocks are plummeting, and a reunion with Floyd Mayweather might help. However, is he ready to settle the differences?

Devin Haney never forgets

As it turns out, Devin Haney might be on board with that idea. Even before Haney Sr. reposted the video, the former WBC junior welterweight champion had already acknowledged the 50-0 boxer. He shared the video on his Instagram story, highlighting the role of Floyd Mayweather in his career.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Indeed, the Michigan-born puncher was a crucial figure in Haney’s initial success, often sparring and training beside him. Moreover, since the California native’s style closely mirrors Mayweather’s, many anticipate they’ll officially join forces under the Mayweather Promotions banner. However, that never happened. Why? No one knows, but the duo holds nothing against each other shown in the story, as Haney wrote, “🐐 [GOAT] talk.. I never forgot nothing TBE taught me!”

It was again a simple gesture, but enough to let us know that the pair has closed off their beef. With Devin Haney in dire need of a legit fight, maybe this heartfelt interaction can result in a new deal? Because, honestly, both parties need it. What do you think? Will Haney and Mayweather partner up for an upcoming event?