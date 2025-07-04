Floyd Mayweather Flaunts Ultra-Rare $1 Million ‘Toy’ Purchase in Clapback to Bankruptcy Rumors

Earlier last month, reports surfaced that boxing icon Floyd Mayweather Jr. had filed a $100 million lawsuit against Business Insider. The legal action stemmed from an article claiming that a $402 million real estate investment in New York City’s Upper Manhattan, which the 48-year-old former champion had publicly touted, could not be verified in public records. This implied that the real estate deal might be fabricated. Soon, rumors began swirling on the internet that Money Mayweather was facing bankruptcy. This was furthered by Mayweather’s former friend, 50 Cent, who suggested that there might be some truth to the rumors. In the wake of the news, a YouTube channel called Fighters Corner posted a video titled “Stephen A. Smith EXPOSES Floyd Mayweather For Going BANKRUPT After $402 Million SCAM,” which quickly went viral, racking up nearly 470K views in a month, sparking speculation about Mayweather’s financial health.

Amid the swirling rumors, Floyd Mayweather Jr. appeared at The Real Deal’s New York City Forum on May 7, where he addressed the bankruptcy claims head-on. “Everybody is entitled to their own opinion, but if that’s what you call having two private jets, owning 100 buildings, and being able to do what you want, then I’m pretty sure everybody is going bankrupt,” he responded. True to form, Mayweather has since silenced his critics, this time with yet another humongous purchase.

Just a few hours ago, Floyd Mayweather Jr. took to Instagram with a post that read, “When y’all make another video about me being broke, make sure you include this footage.” The video showcased four of his newest car purchases, adding to what’s estimated to be a $40 million car collection. Reportedly, Floyd Mayweather Jr. owns around 100 cars of various makes and models. His all-black fleet is based in Los Angeles, while an all-white collection remains in Miami. And this latest batch of luxury vehicles is just another addition to his ever-expanding garage.

In the video, the 50-0 boxer can be seen inside a showroom alongside his car dealer, Nick, while proudly walking the viewers through his newest purchase. “It’s the money man. I’m back like I ain’t never left,” he begins. Pointing to a blue sports car, he explains, “This is one of my new toys. I like to call this Miami Dolphins or Tiffany Blue, whatever you want to call it.” The clip then shows a Ferrari 488 Spider: “This toy right here, I like to call the Italian Stallion. Kind of reminds me of Rocky Balboa.” Next, he unveils a Porsche 911 GT3 RS, adding, “I like to call this one right here, White Girl Waste.”

A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather)

Finally, Floyd Mayweather walks outside while stating, “They say, save the best for last.” And Nick introduces the crown jewel, a rare Maybach Landaulet G-Wagon, valued at upwards of a $1 million. “One of only 99 in the world,” Nick explains, adding that it had “delivery miles” on it. Mayweather climbs into the vehicle, sits back, and declares, “First class on the ground. Money May, y’all know the rest,” before ending the video. That should be enough to show the former boxer is doing pretty well in life, right?

Regardless, if you still think Floyd Mayweather Jr. went broke, he’s more than ready to offer a few more receipts to prove otherwise.

Floyd Mayweather breaks silence on bankruptcy rumors with a flex

Through his legendary boxing career and sharp business ventures, Floyd Mayweather Jr. has built an astonishing net worth of $500 million. So, when reports surfaced questioning his financial standing, many were taken by surprise. In what appeared to be a direct response to those claims, the 48-year-old shared a bold post on Instagram, writing, “I’m still Cocky, I’m still Flamboyant, I still don’t give a F#ck!”

A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather)

During his time in the ring, Floyd Mayweather Jr. defeated every opponent he faced. Meanwhile, two of his most notable rivals, Manny Pacquiao and Canelo Alvarez, are preparing for high-profile returns. Pacquiao, now 46, is set to face Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight title, while Canelo takes on Terence Crawford in a super middleweight superfight on September 13. Mayweather, however, has shifted his focus to business, becoming a serious real estate investor with growing interests in that field.

Still, his boxing skills haven’t completely faded. Recent training footage of Mayweather hitting pads has reignited speculation about a possible comeback. At 48, a return to professional boxing seems unlikely, but he’s remained active through exhibition bouts, having faced the likes of Logan Paul, Tenshin Nasukawa, Deji, and Mikuru Asakura. With that said, what are your thoughts on his latest car purchase?