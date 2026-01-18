Floyd Mayweather Hit With $2.4M Judgment as Media Firm Pushes to Seize Luxury Cars

The money has stopped moving, even if the interest has not. For Floyd Mayweather, silence has become the loudest part of a legal fight that refuses to go away. Behind the scenes, a $2.4 million judgment tied to a failed appearance deal is still unpaid. Because of that delay, the total has continued to grow. What began as a business dispute has now reached the enforcement stage, with courts authorizing efforts to seize Mayweather’s luxury assets.

That pressure centers on Zinni Media Concept Limited, a Nigerian entertainment company that has spent years trying to collect what a California court says it is owed.

How a 2017 Deal Turned Into a $3M Legal Problem

Floyd Mayweather Jr., one of boxing’s most recognizable figures, signed a deal in 2017 with Zinni Media Concept Limited to make multiple promotional appearances across Africa. The events were heavily marketed, fueled by Mayweather’s global reputation.

However, those appearances never happened. What followed was not just disappointment from fans, but a financial dispute that escalated quickly. Mayweather had received an advance payment of $210,000. According to court filings, he refused to return that money after backing out of the agreement.

As a result, Zinni Media filed a lawsuit in 2018 alleging breach of contract, unjust enrichment, and fraud. The case dragged on for years before a Los Angeles court finally ruled in the company’s favor in 2023. That judgment is now more than three years old. It also remains unpaid.

After the ruling, a lower California court itemized the damages owed by Mayweather. The breakdown included $1,638,542 in principal damages, $721,881 in prejudgment interest, $16,270 in attorney fees, and $285 in court costs. Together, those figures totaled roughly $2.4 million.

Because the judgment has not been satisfied, interest has continued to accrue. With a 10 percent annual rate applied, the total obligation has now climbed past $3 million. Mayweather attempted to overturn the ruling on appeal. According to Zinni Media, his legal team argued that the debt should not be enforceable because the company is based in Nigeria. That argument failed.

“After multiple unsuccessful attempts to recover the appearance fees from Mayweather, we filed a lawsuit in 2018, alleging breach of contract, unjust enrichment, and fraud,” Nwankwo from Zinni Media said. “We appreciate that two courts have ruled in favour of Zinni Media Ltd.” With appeals exhausted, the case shifted from judgment to enforcement.

Because the debt remains outstanding, U.S. courts have authorized Zinni Media’s attorneys to pursue asset seizures. Among the targets are Mayweather’s luxury vehicles, including a 2015 Bugatti Veyron and a 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta.

Both cars carry values that exceed the size of the judgment itself. Still, despite the enforcement approval, no payment has been confirmed. The amount owed continues to rise. Throughout the process, Mayweather has remained publicly silent. That absence has only added to scrutiny surrounding his post-boxing finances. This case, however, is not isolated.

A Pattern of Financial Disputes Beyond the Zinni Case

The Nigerian judgment fits into a broader pattern of legal and financial challenges tied to Mayweather’s retirement years. Despite earning hundreds of millions during his boxing career, disputes over unpaid luxury purchases and business arrangements have followed him.

In 2024, Miami jeweller Leonard Sulaymanov sued Mayweather for an alleged $3.9 million debt involving high-end watches and jewelry, including a Patek Philippe 5980 and two Richard Mille 35-02s. That case was later resolved outside of court.

Another lawsuit, filed last year, involves an allegedly unpaid $1.2 million Mercedes Maybach G-Wagon. That dispute remains unsettled. At the same time, businessman Jayson Winer has sued Mayweather and associate Jona Rechnitz over an unfulfilled promise involving a video call with Elon Musk. Winer claims he paid $20,000 for the call, which never occurred. Taken together, the cases paint a consistent picture.

The Zinni Media ruling now sits at the center of Mayweather’s growing list of unresolved obligations. Unlike past disputes that ended quietly, this one has advanced into court-approved enforcement, with interest continuing to pile up.

For a fighter who built his brand around financial dominance, the optics are difficult to ignore. While Mayweather mastered the art of making money inside the ring, managing it afterward appears far more complicated.

Unless the judgment is resolved, the pressure will only increase. The courts have spoken. The assets are in sight. What happens next will determine whether this long-running dispute finally ends or becomes another chapter in a financial fight that refuses to fade.