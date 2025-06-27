Floyd Mayweather Issues Defiant Statement After $27 Million Purchase Amid Bankruptcy Concerns

Since hanging up his gloves in 2017, the undefeated boxing icon turned billionaire entrepreneur has dazzled the world not just with his jab, but with his jaw-dropping property portfolio. Known for his record‑setting career—earning over $1.2 billion inside the ring and topping Forbes’ list of highest‑paid athletes in multiple years—Mayweather has since parlayed his success into a real estate empire reportedly worth around A$780 million (US$500 million).

But even the most polished gloves have trouble dodging online firepower: his recent $402 million deal for 62 Manhattan apartment buildings, plus a fresh US$27 million purchase, stirred up a storm of bankruptcy rumors across the digital boxing forum.

First came the whispers—pressure from the hype machine—that Mayweather was sinking financially. Prominent voices like ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith and viral creators on platforms like Fighters Corner threw jabs at his lavish lifestyle, suggesting it was masking a financial fall. Then, like any classic Mayweather counterpunch, came the rebuttal. His daughter swiftly dismissed the rumors as baseless, and The Money Man himself followed suit—firing back both on social media and, more formally, in court.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) Expand Post

AD

In a colorful post that landed on Instagram just minutes before this piece was penned, Mayweather posed in his signature loud fashion—draped in a matching Coogi-style set, chains glinting in the Miami sun. The caption read: “I’m still Cocky, I’m still Flamboyant, I still don’t give a F#ck!” A statement that’s part performance, part philosophy. It wasn’t just a caption; it was a cannon blast. By leaning into the very traits critics attack—cockiness and flamboyance—Mayweather turned the criticism into content, monetizing controversy like only he can.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The real deal: what Mayweather really said

The heart of the storm arrived in an even more direct message, one not confined to an Instagram caption but shared on stage at The Real Deal’s NYC Forum, where the boxing mogul addressed the swirling rumors head-on. “Everybody is entitled to their own opinion. But if that’s what you call having two private jets, owning 100 buildings, and being able to do what you want, then I’m pretty sure everybody is going bankrupt,” Mayweather quipped, leaning on his usual blend of arrogance and arithmetic.

It was a masterclass in Mayweather logic: flip the accusation, flash the assets, and force the crowd to reassess what “broke” really looks like. Two jets. One hundred properties. And now—one nine-figure defamation lawsuit filed against Business Insider for allegedly sparking the false financial narrative.

Doubling down, the five-division world champion laid bare his motivation. “I’m not a liar. I work hard to build my name and build my reputation… I’m not going to let anyone go out there and smear my name and talk bad about me and my family.” For a man who’s built an empire off of name value alone—selling pay-per-view spectacles, global exhibitions, and now, real estate—the protection of that name is more than ego. It’s equity.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And yet, even amid the heavy rhetoric, Mayweather couldn’t resist one more flex. “When I started with real estate, I skipped over eight figures and I went to nine figures. I wanted my payouts to be bigger so I could travel with my family and friends… building generational wealth.”

So, while the internet debates bankruptcy, Mayweather’s only concern seems to be what jet he’ll take to view his next property. He’s still flamboyant. Still cocky. And very much still calling the shots.