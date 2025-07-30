Floyd Mayweather Joins Forces With $46M Giants for Major Business Move

Ever since Manny Pacquiao came out of retirement at 46 and gave a tough fight to the reigning WBC welterweight champion, talks of a potential rematch with Floyd Mayweather have been gaining traction. Barrios’ trainer, Bob Santos, confirmed that Mario Barrios underwent a 14-week training camp to prepare for Pacquiao, but the CompuBox stats reflected how close the bout truly was. Pacquiao held an 81-75 edge in power punches, while Barrios landed 45 jabs to Pacquiao’s 20. That should be reason enough for Mayweather to give fans the fight they want and prove his legacy and strength one more time, but it seems he has other plans.

Just a few weeks ago, Claressa Shields revealed that she saw Floyd Mayweather training and, by the looks of it, felt that “Mayweather can come back and fight professionally against some of the best men in the world right now.” What’s more interesting is that even Pacquiao appears ready, openly calling for Mayweather to “sign the contract,” but he hasn’t yet. As of now, there has been no update from Pacquiao on whether the discussions on the rematch are happening. Maybe Mayweather is planning to handle his business ventures first before stepping into the ring again, as he recently shared an update on a major entrepreneurial move.

Yesterday, Floyd Mayweather took to Instagram and shared a short video clip with the caption, “Stay Tuned – August 1st!!” In the video, he revealed, “August 1st, my supplement line drops at GNC. One-of-one. Right now, I’m on a PJ [private jet] in my PJs. I’m headed to Miami. Everybody, get to Miami right now. I’ll see you guys August 1st.” The announcement marks a major step for the 48-year-old’s latest business venture, as he continues to diversify his portfolio beyond boxing.

In a space where Tyson Fury is pushing his energy drink Furiocity, Jake Paul has Celsius, and Logan Paul co-founded Prime, Mayweather, alongside co-founder James Williams, launched One-of-One earlier this year with a full lineup of supplements across several key categories. As expected, the brand is growing. As of July 2025, GNC Holdings has a market cap of $46.53 million USD, making it the 9817th most valuable company globally by market cap according to companiesmarketcap.com. And that’s exactly why Floyd Mayweather’s move to partner with them is poised to bring him substantial profits as well.

The brand has steadily expanded its distribution, placing One-of-One products in stores and stockists across the country. Now, with the GNC partnership, the line is entering one of the biggest sports nutrition retail chains. At least five of its supplements will be available in-store and online, including loaded pre-workout, the budget-friendly sport pre-workout, whey Protein, creatine monohydrate, and peptide builder, broadening both its reach and brand awareness. It’s clear Mayweather knows how to generate wealth, just as his name suggests. But despite all the business buzz, Floyd Mayweather has remained noticeably quiet about another issue, his brewing beef with a former boxing rival. So what happened?

Was Floyd Mayweather’s legacy too carefully managed?

A BoxNation reporter recently brought up the touchy subject during a wide-ranging conversation with Roy Jones Jr. “What is going on with Floyd Mayweather?” they asked. Jones Jr.’s response was immediate: “I don’t know what’s going on with him.” But he didn’t stop there. He followed up with a pointed question of his own: “Who did he (Floyd) beat that was Black in his prime, that was in their prime, that was on his level? Nobody.”

He went on to elaborate: “When you mention great fighters, right, 90% of your great fighters are Black, the ones from the past. Now, with the Eastern Bloc coming on, like, they’re all going to be some great ones coming on…as you see, these guys are going to be great; they’re going to start eclipsing and be coming up there too, but right now if you had to name five of the best fighters of all time, four of them are going to be Black.”

Jones Jr. pointed to Sugar Ray Leonard as a prime example, applauding his wins over top-level opponents like Marvelous Marvin Hagler, Thomas Hearns, and Roberto Durán, all while they were in their prime. “No matter what color they were, he beat all of them at their prime,” he said. While he acknowledged Mayweather’s greatness, Jones made it clear he wouldn’t rank him above legends like Leonard, Hearns, and Hagler, who had already proven themselves at the highest levels of the sport. That said, do you think Floyd Mayweather would step up from retirement after eight years and deliver a spectacular fight with Manny Pacquiao, or even Roy Jones Jr., and shut critics once and for all?