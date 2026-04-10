Floyd Mayweather Jr. Hit With $7.3M Legal Roadblock as IRS Threatens His Las Vegas Property

Floyd Mayweather Jr. can sue Business Insider all he wants. But they won’t stop breaking news about him. On Thursday, the media outlet reported that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) filed a $7.3 million lien against the undefeated boxing legend in Las Vegas, where he has property, last month, citing unpaid taxes from 2018 and 2023.

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In case you didn’t know, the Government can lay claim to Mayweather’s property through the lien until the boxing legend coughs up the money he owes to the government body. This, of course, comes as Floyd Mayweather has found himself surrounded by multiple lawsuits over, you guessed it, unpaid bills.

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Despite his reputation as the richest boxer in the history of the sport, making over a billion through his fights, he sued his former broadcaster, Showtime, demanding $340 million, claiming it was misappropriated. Despite the allegation, Showtime, which has long exited the sport, denies the allegation, which was made in February.

Just last month, Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s close associate, Jona Rechnitz—who has been named a co-defendant in some of Mayweather’s lawsuits—was resentenced to five months in federal prison. The reason stems from his 2016 guilty plea in a public corruption case. Coming back to Mayweather, though, this is not the first time he has faced tax problems.

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A tax court judge in 2023 had already ordered Mayweather to pay $5.5 million in tax deficiencies. In addition, he was asked to pay $1.1 million in penalties for the year 2017. Before that, he settled with the IRS for $22.2 million in connection with his taxes in 2015. And today, Mayweather is also facing suits from his other acquaintances.

Imago LAS VEGAS, NV – AUGUST 27: Floyd Mayweather speaking at the Induction Ceremony & Dinner for the 2022 Nevada Boxing Hall Of Fame at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas,Nevada, on August 27, 2022. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA Copyright: xDeeCeexCarterx

Two Miami-based jewelers have sued the boxing legend for nearly $6 million combined for unpaid jewelry. Leila and David Centner, co-owners of a luxury duplex apartment at the Baccarat Hotel and Residences in Midtown Manhattan, New York, sued Mayweather for half a million in unpaid rent. What’s more, last year, Business Insider conducted an investigation.

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It revealed that Mayweather had sold off his private jet and mansions in Miami and Beverly Hills. He also used several residential homes and a Las Vegas strip club as collateral for the debt he owes to financier Don Hankey. Business Insider has reported that Mayweather has paid off some of the debt, including a trash bill and property taxes for his strip club.

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Regardless, BI’s latest report comes despite an ongoing lawsuit against them filed by Floyd Mayweather.

Floyd Mayweather sued Business Insider for $100 million

The 49-year-old filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit against Business Insider and reporter Daniel Geiger in the Southern District of New York last year. The case stems from Geiger’s reporting on real estate deals Mayweather publicly discussed, including a proposed purchase of a 62-building Manhattan apartment portfolio.

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The report claimed there was “no evidence there has been a sale,” a statement Mayweather argues is false and damaging. The lawsuit alleges Geiger engaged in a campaign of harassment and acted with “actual malice,” the legal standard required in defamation cases involving public figures.

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Mayweather claims the reporting harmed his reputation and business interests, citing lost lease opportunities and financial setbacks. He is also seeking a public retraction and restrictions on further coverage. In response, Business Insider said it will vigorously defend its reporting, calling the lawsuit meritless and an attempt to discredit its journalism.

Clearly, Floyd Mayweather’s threat of a $100 million lawsuit hasn’t slowed Business Insider a bit. And they have unraveled Mayweather’s recent case with the IRS.