Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s Legal Troubles Continue as Miami Jeweler Sues Him Over $1.4M Unpaid Tab

Floyd Mayweather Jr., the boxing icon widely reported to have earned over a billion dollars during his career, is facing mounting legal trouble. The undefeated former champion is now being hit with lawsuits almost as frequently as he once dispatched opponents in the ring. The latest complaint comes from a Miami-based jeweler, who alleges that the Hall of Famer owes over a million dollars in unpaid jewelry purchases.

According to a lawsuit filed by AJ Jewelry in Miami-Dade County Circuit Court, the 48-year-old visited their store twice in August 2025. The jeweler claims Floyd Mayweather Jr. left with 15 gold Cuban link chains, one gold bracelet, and 26 high-end gold and diamond timepieces from brands including Cartier, Rolex, Patek Philippe, and Audemars Piguet. The total tab? $1.4 million, but there’s more.

According to the plaintiff, Mayweather said he would pay the $1.675 million bill at a later date. “Because of the parties’ long-standing relationship and prior transactions, AJ’s Jewelry reasonably believed and relied upon Mayweather’s promises to pay for the jewelry items that it took possession of in full,” the lawsuit states.

Among the items listed in the complaint are a $105,000 Patek Philippe 5711 stainless steel watch, a $105,000 stainless steel Patek Philippe Moon Phase 5726, and a $235,000 yellow gold Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar. Despite the high-profile haul, AJ Jewelry alleges that since the purchase, Mayweather has paid just $300,000 through two wire transfers.

The jeweler also claims Mayweather provided five checks between August and September, but all of them bounced. As a result, the remaining balance now stands at $1.375 million. “AJ’s Jewelry has repeatedly contacted Mayweather both orally and in writing to request payment of the remaining balance for the jewelry,” the complaint read.

“Each time, Mayweather acknowledges the debt owed and promises to pay for the jewelry, then never sends the money owed.” The legal trouble does not end there. According to a report from Business Insider, ‘Money’ Mayweather was also sued by the owners of a 4,629-square-foot duplex unit at the Baccarat Hotel and Residences, who are seeking $337,736.13 in alleged unpaid rent.

At the same time, Mayweather has filed a lawsuit of his own against Showtime, claiming the network defrauded him out of $340 million. Complicating matters further, a separate jeweler has also reportedly filed suit against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

As it turns out, Mayweather wasn’t shopping for jewelry without the money to pay for it at just one store. In February, Miami-based jeweler Leonard Sulaymanov filed a federal lawsuit against ‘Money’ in the Southern District of Florida. The jeweler alleged that ‘Money’ failed to uphold a January 2025 settlement agreement meant to resolve a 2024 federal lawsuit.

The suit accused him of failing to pay $4 million for luxury watches and jewelry. Under the settlement agreement, Mayweather and his close associate, Jona Rechnitz, were required to pay an undisclosed amount in three separate installments. However, Sulaymanov claims that Mayweather and Rechnitz did not comply with the terms of the agreement and failed to make the payments on time.

“Then on June 30, 2025, while failing to make the second installment payment, defendants Mr. Mayweather and Mr. Rechnitz were enjoying a vacation in the South of France and bragging about how much money they were spending,” the complaint reads. Adding fuel to the fire, Sulaymanov’s filing also referenced one of Mayweather’s social media posts, which showed him seated on a private jet with millions in cash laid out in front of him.

“Further evidencing Defendants’ arrogant, cavalier attitude about court cases, settlements, contracts, and monetary obligations, on November 26, 2025, while still being in default of the Contract, Mr. Mayweather posted this audacious photo behind millions in cash, saying he ‘just be minding [his] own business’ while ignoring his legal and contractual obligations,” the complaint highlighted.

Clearly, 2026 has been a revealing year for fans. It appears that the richest boxer in the history of the sport may be struggling to sustain the flashy lifestyle he portrays. And the lawsuits keep piling up. Do you think he can get out of this unscathed?