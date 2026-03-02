Floyd Mayweather Labeled “Beyond Broke” as Exhibition Match Announced Ahead of Pacquiao Rematch

For a man nicknamed ‘Money,’ Floyd Mayweather is suddenly picking up fights like he’s short on them. After announcing boxing matches with Mike Tyson and Manny Pacquiao, the 49-year-old legend has added another exhibition to his schedule, raising questions about his financial situation. But that was only the beginning. Soon after, ‘Money’ confirmed his comeback to professional boxing after a nine-year hiatus, setting up a rematch with his old rival Manny Pacquiao.

Just when fans thought he had finished scheduling fights, he announced another exhibition match, this time against a Greek kickboxer. Naturally, the announcement has sparked curiosity, with some questioning Mayweather’s financial motives. The boxing legend retired from professional boxing after he defeated Conor McGregor in 2017 with a perfect 50-0 record.

However, he has stayed active in exhibition bouts since then, taking part in multiple fights, facing opponents like WWE star Logan Paul. Now, he aims to raise the stakes. Before he faces Manny Pacquiao in September 2026 for a professional rematch, Floyd Mayweather will return for an exhibition against Mike Zambidis in June.

“ANNOUNCED: Floyd Mayweather will face Greek kickboxer and martial artist Mike Zambidis in an exhibition fight in June in Athens, Greece. Mayweather is already set to take on Manny Pacquiao in a professional rematch on September 19th in Las Vegas,” wrote Ring Magazine on X.

45-year-old Mike Zambidis ranks among kickboxing’s most seasoned veterans, and he has fought in over 181 matches during his career. In fact, he won 157 of those fights, including 57 by knockout, which makes him a formidable and worthy opponent for Floyd Mayweather.

The bigger concern, however, is that next year the boxing legend will turn 50, and his return to the ring has surprised fans. Naturally, many are struggling to process the comeback of the boxing legend, who retired years ago after earning more than $500 million and building a massive empire, leaving fans asking: Is the boxing legend really broke now?

Reactions Pour in for Floyd Mayweather’s Busy Boxing Schedule

According to a 2021 report by Sportico, Mayweather earned around $1.2 billion over his career. However, the situation has changed, as he now faces legal battles over unpaid rents and taxes. As a result, fans have reacted strongly to ‘Money’s third boxing fight of the year against the Greek kickboxer. One fan commented, “So it’s Mike, this dude, then Pacquiao this year? Yeah, he’s broke and needs money.”

Whether or not there is concrete proof that Mayweather is broke remains unclear, but his friend-turned-rival, musician and rapper 50 Cent, has already mocked Floyd Mayweather for his upcoming boxing matchups. “Broke goota box till ya drop champ,” wrote 50 Cent in a cryptic post that he later deleted, which now survives in the form of a screenshot.

Known by his nickname ‘Money,’ Mayweather has always flaunted his wealth, cars, and gold chains. With his extra-lavish lifestyle, a fan raised concerns about his return: “Why is this 50-year-old fighting 3 times this year?” After retiring from professional boxing nine years ago, Floyd Mayweather built various businesses, including in real estate.

However, with the arrival of 2026, several legal and financial disputes have come into the spotlight. For instance, Floyd Mayweather now owes a $3 million debt to a Nigerian media company, which puts two of his properties at risk. He also faces a lawsuit regarding his strip club venture, “Girl Collection.”

A fan commented on the American legend’s return: “Nah Floyd broke fr,” a sentiment echoed by another fan who said, “Bro is beyond broke.” The situation worsens as the court allowed lawyers to recover debt, including Mayweather’s car collection. In addition, he took a $54 million high-interest loan using his assets as collateral, which may explain why Mayweather is returning so actively to refill his accounts.

A fan slammed Mayweather’s comeback: “Wtf, bro being active lol.” Meanwhile, another fan compared him to Gervonta Davis: “Floyd is 50 and is already about to have more fights than Tank has had in the last year.”

Floyd Mayweather now faces murky waters with financial lawsuits looming. At the same time, he is attempting to fight back by suing Showtime Boxing for $340 million. Will he succeed? Only time will tell.

What’s your take on the fans’ reaction to Floyd Mayweather’s return? Do you also think the boxing legend is broke? Drop your opinion below.