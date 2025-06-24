Floyd Mayweather Makes $27 Million Power Move Amid Bankruptcy Rumors

Five-division champion Floyd Mayweather continues to prove his critics wrong. This time, with an eye-watering $27 million purchase. The development comes on the heels of Mayweather filing a $100 million defamation lawsuit against Business Insider, which claimed that his announcement of acquiring a 62-building real estate portfolio in Manhattan was false.

The outlet cited public records to argue that no such purchase had occurred, fueling speculation about the boxer’s financial stability. That skepticism was amplified by rapper 50 Cent—Mayweather’s former friend turned outspoken rival—who reshared a Fighters Corner News YouTube video titled, “Stephen A. Smith EXPOSES Floyd Mayweather For Going BANKRUPT After $402 Million SCAM.” Mayweather’s response?

“Everybody is entitled to their own opinion,” Mayweather explained during an appearance at The Real Deal’s NYC Forum 2025. “If we call having two private jets, owning a hundred buildings, and being able to do what you want bankrupt, then I’m pretty sure everybody wants to live like that.” However, now with his lavish $27 million acquisition, Mayweather appears to be sending a pointed message: don’t count ‘Money’ out.

According to Crain’s New York Business, a shell company named Jewelry Tower LLC—reportedly involving celebrity jeweler Avi Davidov and retired boxer/real estate investor Floyd Mayweather —has purchased 1192 Sixth Avenue for $27 million. The deal went into contract on January 10 and officially closed on June 12, with Davidov signing the deed, as reflected in city records that surfaced Friday.

The 4,600-square-foot, three-story property is located at West 47th Street and is home to multiple vendors, including the West 47th St. Diamond Exchange. This was later reported by ‘Traded: New York’ on Instagram, which caught Mayweather’s attention, and he shared the post in his Instagram Story, confirming his newest and extravagant splurge.

Regardless, what do you really know about Mayweather’s new purchase?

Who owned the property before Floyd Mayweather?

Jo Gelbard, the previous owner of the property, was born Jo Kaplan. His family had owned the building since the 1960s. According to CoStar data, the property was sold by Nalpak 1196 Company, LLC—Kaplan spelled backward. Gelbard, a painter by profession, was romantically involved with jazz legend Miles Davis during the 1980s and was reportedly holding him when he died in 1991 at age 65.

Meanwhile, Davidov—Mayweather’s co-owner of the property—made headlines earlier this year for creating a $1.8 million, 145-carat diamond-encrusted wristwatch for the boxing superstar. He currently operates his business, Pristine Jewelers, just down the block at 44 W. 47th St., catering to a celebrity clientele that includes Cardi B, Fat Joe, and DJ Khaled. Pristine Jewelers is co-owned by Ofir Ben Shimon, though it remains unclear whether Ben Shimon is also an investor in the 1192 Sixth Avenue property.

That said, despite swirling rumors about Floyd Mayweather’s bankruptcy, the retired boxer continues to splurge on new real estate purchases. What do you make of Mayweather’s latest $27 million purchase?