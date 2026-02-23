Floyd Mayweather–Manny Pacquiao Rematch Talk Grows as Interest From $334B Giant Emerges: Report

It started as whispers again. And heartbroken boxing fans have learned the hard way not to truly believe—until suddenly, it feels true. Floyd Mayweather is preparing for another bout. Manny Pacquiao is already back in training for his next bout. And today, talk of “MayPac 2” is more than just nostalgia. It is reportedly being treated seriously behind closed doors. To make things more interesting, what makes it different this time isn’t just the timing. It’s also the platform.

According to reports, a true professional rematch between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao is being planned for this summer—not an exhibition, but a sanctioned professional fight, much like their first one back in 2015. And according to a more recent report by World Boxing News, one of the broadcasters interested in covering the fight is none other than the streaming giant,= Netflix, with a current market valuation of $334 billion.

Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao 2 is on its way

This detail alone changes the tone. ‘Money’ retired at 50-0 after defeating Conor McGregor in 2017. Since then, he’s focused on exhibitions, which have little to do with his record. He’s scheduled to fight Mike Tyson in Africa this spring in another exhibition.

Soon after, a professional return is reportedly on the table thanks to his new deal with CSI Sports/FIGHT SPORTS. And Manny Pacquiao, meanwhile, has already returned to competition. The 47-year-old fought Mario Barrios in July last year in a surprisingly competitive fight that ended in a draw. Now he’ll face Ruslan Provodnikov in April. And according to World Boxing News, both fights will play as stepping stones to their fight with each other.

Though it’s not officially confirmed yet, it is worth noting that the appetite is clearly there. Ring Magazine’s Mike Coppinger earlier stated that a rematch was seriously discussed. And that makes sense. Their initial meeting at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in 2015 was dubbed the “Fight of the Century.”

It broke revenue records. It dominated the headlines. Even now, nearly a decade later, the rivalry still holds weight despite Mayweather winning clean via unanimous decision.

“This was the biggest fight in boxing history when it happened,” Coppinger told Inside The Ring. “I think all these years, a rematch, if it happens, especially after the way Pacquiao looked in July against (Mario) Barrios. There’d be serious interest.”

If this made you intrigued, wait till you hear what Dan Canobbio had to say about it, as the renowned journalist all but confirmed the big money plans Mayweather Jr. has in mind.

Pacquiao fight is the likeliest move after ‘tuneup’ Tyson bout

Taking to his Instagram a couple of days ago, Dan Canobbio claimed that Floyd Mayweather Jr. is simply running out of money, and that means a dream rematch against ‘PacMan’ seems like the most likely move up next.

“Floyd Mayweather just announced that he’s coming back out of retirement to fight professionally after he fights Mike Tyson in an exhibition bout. Floyd needs some money, guys,” he said. “He’s suing everyone, Showtime, Steven Espinoza, and now he’s coming out of retirement at age 48 to ‘break records,’ he says.

“If I was a betting man, I would say tune-up fight against Mike Tyson, and then a professional bout against Pacquiao on Netflix.”

A Netflix-backed Manny Pacquiao vs. Floyd Mayweather 2 would signal something more than a nostalgia act. It would be boxing leaning fully into streaming-era spectacle, with worldwide reach, big gates, and two veterans chasing one final legendary payday. Something much bigger than what Jake Paul has achieved with the streaming giants so far.

However, nothing is official just yet. But the parts are surely moving. And if both legends of the sport truly return to professional competition this summer, the once-impossible rematch now feels inevitable.