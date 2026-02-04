Floyd Mayweather Mourns Close Friend’s Passing Amid $340M Showtime Lawsuit Drama

While Floyd Mayweather’s persona is often seen as a tough guy, he also share emotional connection with his friends. And that is quite visible, as amid legal drama, the boxing legend is mourning the passing of a good friend.

Following a successful professional boxing career, Floyd Mayweather enjoys a luxury lifestyle. And as he enjoys that lifestyle, Mayweather has built good friendships with several luxury goods dealers. One such individual was the owner of Max Pawn Luxury, Michael Mack, who hosted the boxing legend at his shop on multiple occasions. But when Mayweather learned about Mack’s demise, the boxing legend paid his respects.

Floyd Mayweather shares a three-word message for his friend

“RIP Michael Mack🙏🏽,” wrote Mayweather on his Instagram Story. For Mayweather, Michael Mack seemed like a very close friend. The two were spotted together on multiple occasions at the Max Pawn Luxury in Las Vegas. And for Mayweather to remember his friend on his death, especially considering the legal drama the boxing legend is currently in, Mack surely was very close.

Talking about the legal drama, Floyd Mayweather has reportedly sued his former broadcasting partner, Showtime. Not only that, but he also roped in a case against Showtime’s former president, Steven Espinoza.

According to TMZ Sports, Mayweather aims to recover a minimum of $340 million, which he alleges was improperly handled. Furthermore, he is also pursuing punitive damages as part of the lawsuit. Now, this may raise the question about what money the boxing legend is talking about.

Based on court filings, Showtime and Espinoza provided money to Mayweather’s long-time adviser, Al Haymon, that was meant for him. But the boxing legend received only a partial amount. The former champion also pointed out his matches with Manny Pacquiao in 2015 and Conor McGregor in 2017, stating that the payments he received were insignificant compared to the revenue he generated for the platform.

While the legal drama takes to unfold interesting tales about the boxing business, one of Mayweather’s former friends has jumped in to poke fun at him.

50 Cent trolls Floyd Mayweather over Showtime lawsuit drama

Rapper 50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather once shared a strong bond with each other. But since 2012, their friendship turned sour. And over the years, the rapper in particular has taken verbal shots at Mayweather several times. Now, when the boxing legend’s legal action on Showtime and Steven Espinoza surfaced, 50 Cent came in with a dedicated post for Mayweather.

“Oh no don’t cry now champ, they beat you out of $[340] million, you dumb a— n—a,” 50 Cent wrote in the caption. “I told you, let me read the contracts now, lace up. You gotta look good fighting Mike. Then maybe we can get Bud to beat your a— for some big money.”

Now, while Mayweather is suing Showtime and Espinoza over alleged civil conspiracy to commit fraud, among other things, it will be interesting to see how the drama unfolds in the coming days. And what the defendants have to say in the courtroom. On that note, do let us know your thoughts on the matter below!