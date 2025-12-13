Floyd Mayweather Roasted After “Pathetic” Attempt to Impress Jay-Z During Lakers Game Backfires

Whenever Floyd Mayweather appears in public, he guarantees headlines. Even years after retiring, “Money” Mayweather, with his unblemished record, continues to earn fame not only for his achievements in the ring but also for amassing millions.

However, he never shies away from flaunting his lavish lifestyle. He confidently wears extravagant jewelry, showcases expensive watches, and even counts bundles of cash in public, creating buzz wherever he goes. That is how Floyd Mayweather Jr., one of the highest earners in sports, lives his life. But that cash-counting act? Not always impressive.

Now, preparing for a return after more than a year, Mayweather jr. grabbed headlines again on December 10 at the Lakers-Spurs game. The incident quickly went viral on social media when cameras caught him sitting with his daughter, Iyanna Mayweather, Blue Ivy Carter, and Jay-Z. The camera captured him pulling out bundles of cash and counting them during the game, instantly making him the center of attention.

He counted some money and passed some of it behind him. Jay-Z watched that act, but didn’t look impressed.

Mayweather Jr. was criticized for this, and it’s not the first time. When rumors about his exhibition fight against Mike Tyson surfaced in September, fans trolled him online. In response, ‘Money’ posted a video while traveling on a plane, counting his cash and firing back at critics, saying, “Continue to hate, people only talk about winners.”

With the latest Jay-Z incident, Floyd Mayweather once again dominates the conversation. As expected, fans are divided. Some criticized him for flaunting wealth in front of Jay-Z, while others defended his actions. The 17-second clip of ‘Money’s audacious display sparked endless discussion online.

Floyd Mayweather gets schooled online for overacting with cash in front of Jay-Z

In the video, Floyd Mayweather meticulously counted all 100 bundles before he passed them to someone behind him. Naturally, social media users reacted, “This is pure pathetic!! That’s why Jay Z smirked! He knows stupidity when he sees it!”

Yet, despite counting all the bundles, he handed over only a few notes.

It remains unclear why Floyd Mayweather Jr carried so much cash — whether he needed it for courtside expenses like tipping, concessions, or other services.

For instance, one fan speculated, “Looks like he paid a side bet, Floyd’s been doing this for years this internet sh-t crazy,” and another echoed the sentiment, commenting, “He wasn’t flexing. You can clearly see he took some money out of the stack and gave it to the lady behind him.”

While some fans believed he used the cash for practical purposes, others thought he acted with his own motives. In fact, one commented, “This man never changes after all these years.”

Throughout his two-decade professional boxing career, Floyd Mayweather remained untouchable despite criticism for his “boring” distance-fighting style. He never seemed to care who stood around him, as one fan noted, “That’s Floyd and always been Floyd. He doesn’t give a f–k about no Jay-Z.”

Over the years, Floyd fought big-name opponents like Manny Pacquiao, Conor McGregor, and Oscar De La Hoya—these marquee fights earned him the nickname “Money.” Additionally, a fan added, “People think Jay Z has more bread than a retired professional boxer lol.”

Critics often interpret his actions as showing off wealth. However, one fan responded, “That’s the difference between wealth and being rich.”

Although Floyd came from a family of athletes—his father trained and boxed at a highly respected level—he never reached the status his son achieved as one of the highest-earning athletes. Consequently, a fan angrily commented, “He always does this. Why does Floyd act like he’s never had money before?”

Still, flaunting money in front of someone like Jay-Z, whose reported net worth sits around $2 billion, left some fans puzzled. As one pointed out, “Jay got more money than him!!! Mayweather is in the RED!!!”

Jay-Z became hip-hop’s first billionaire in 2019 and has since expanded his empire tremendously. He now outpaces most artists in financial success, earning primarily from music royalties and strategic catalog acquisitions.