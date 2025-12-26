Floyd Mayweather Roasted After Video of Anthony Joshua Aura Puncturing Him Resurfaces: “50–0 to 50–3”

Despite the fame and success Floyd Mayweather has achieved, he has had his fair share of embarrassing moments in the past. One of them was in 2017, which involved Anthony Joshua. Back then, Joshua had defeated Wladimir Klitschko just months ago to defend his IBF strap while competing for the WBA title. It was significant.

The fight was seen as a passing of the torch to the next generation of heavyweights, as Joshua unified the belts. And Mayweather, in the meantime, was preparing for the last fight of his professional career against Conor McGregor. That’s when Joshua and Mayweather crossed paths in London in 2017 during a fan meet-and-greet.

Mayweather was in the UK to promote his then-protégé Gervonta Davis and linked up with Joshua, with the two posing for photos alongside several female fans. A clip from the 2017 event has recently resurfaced on X, where user ‘Apex Jones’ highlighted what many described as an awkward moment for Mayweather.

“They said Floyd started the night 50-0 and ended it 50-3,” read the caption. In the video, Joshua and Mayweather are seen taking pictures with three women, though the fans appear interested primarily in getting photos with Joshua. To his credit, the Brit made an effort to include Mayweather in the interactions and ensured he wasn’t left out.

Still, Floyd Mayweather often came across as an uncomfortable plus-one. In several instances, the fans failed to acknowledge him, forgetting to shake his hand or even look in his direction. While awkward, it was somewhat understandable, given Anthony Joshua’s massive popularity in the UK compared to Mayweather’s predominantly U.S.-based fanbase.

Despite the moment, Mayweather went on to defeat Conor McGregor in August 2017, capping off his legendary career with a record of 50-0. Joshua, meanwhile, put together a three-fight winning streak before suffering his first professional loss to Andy Ruiz in 2019. Nevertheless, as the clip resurfaced, fans remained fixated on Mayweather’s uncomfortable night in London.

Anthony Joshua steals the thunder again from Floyd Mayweather

It didn’t take long for fans to start clowning Floyd Mayweather. “The women are like, who’s this short guy that keeps trying to get in the picture?” the user commented. Even if Mayweather wasn’t as beloved in the UK, boxing fans certainly knew who he was, especially after he defeated Ricky Hatton—one of the biggest and most popular figures in British boxing.

Meanwhile, this user praised Anthony Joshua for his kindness. “The way AJ keeps bringing him into the picture. That’s a level of kindness you don’t see every day,” the user commented. Anthony Joshua has a long history of philanthropic work in the UK. While Mayweather has also done similar work in the US, he is not known for his kindness in the English lands.

Another user suggested that Joshua’s height played a role in attracting the female fans. “Never seen a man weaponize height like this 😭,” the user commented. However, Joshua’s stature likely had little to do with why the fans gravitated toward him for photos.

The next user took a dig at Floyd Mayweather. “Sorry Floyd, your money is getting old just like you are,” the user commented. Notably, while Floyd Mayweather has a vast fan following who look up to him, he also has critics thanks to his flashy and money-first approach in life.

Someone else praised Joshua for making an effort to include Mayweather, despite the fans clearly wanting photos with him. “AJ seems like a gracious dude tbh,” the user commented. Joshua has long been viewed as a grounded, down-to-earth figure—something many would say stands in stark contrast to Mayweather’s larger-than-life persona.

Having said that, this blast from the past doesn’t exactly paint Floyd Mayweather in the best light. However, ‘Money’ might not want to be in the public’s good graces as long as people continue to talk about him. What did you make of Mayweather’s aura-puncturing moment from 2017?