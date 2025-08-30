Floyd Mayweather’s Brand Promotion Takes a Wrong Turn as Fans Fixate Over Roy Jones Jr. and 50 Cent Rivalries

After a legendary 21-year boxing career that earned him $1.2 billion, the legendary Floyd Mayweather has shifted his focus to building an empire outside the ring. From real estate to a boxing promotion, the 48-year-old has ventured into a wide range of businesses – and, true to form, ‘Money’ Mayweather has found success in most of them. One of his standout ventures is his ‘One of One’ supplement brand.

In mid-February 2025, Floyd Mayweather officially launched his supplement brand, 101 (One of One), introducing a lineup of seven premium fitness products. The range includes whey protein, two types of pre-workout, creatine, hydration sticks, a greens + gut health blend, and a peptide builder. Earlier today, the boxing icon took to social media to promote the brand, sharing a video with his millions of followers that showed him demonstrating how he incorporates the products into his routine.

Floyd Mayweather reveals his One of One recipe

“What I wanna do is kinda bring the people into my world so they know what I do on a daily basis,” Mayweather said at the start of the Instagram video, which he captioned, “ONE OF ONE is the best.” Demonstrating how he makes his own drink, he added, “I’ve been working out a lot lately. My One of One products, as you can see, are in all GNC stores – over 3,000 stores or more. So what we’re gonna do is show people what I do every day on a daily basis.”

He then walked viewers through the process step by step: “Put about just one scoop. Some people like to put probably more. One scoop in, there we go. Right there. You gotta give it a little shake – sometimes we shake a little long, but it is what it is. I like to drink mine like this. Some people like to drink with the top on; I like to drink it with the top off.” But here’s where things took an unexpected turn. Fans quickly drew in rapper 50 Cent and boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. after spotting the clip, sparking a wave of reactions online.

50 Cent and Roy Jones Jr. were roped in to give a reality check

While Mayweather has plenty of loyal followers, he also attracts his fair share of critics. One user mocked him by commenting, “50 said you can’t pronounce the ingredients.” The jab was a direct throwback to Mayweather’s long-running feud with rapper 50 Cent, who once released viral videos ridiculing the boxing legend’s reading ability.

The next user also wanted to mock Mayweather, especially the latter’s claim that he has been working out. “Working out a lot to beat Roy Jones 🔥,” the user joked. Mayweather recently got involved in an online feud with Jones Jr. after the latter claimed Sugar Ray Leonard would have defeated Mayweather.

Someone else had grown tired of Mayweather trying to sell things to his followers constantly. “Damn, champ, just get in the ring and box. Stop Hocking products on your Instagram page 😂🤔❤️,” the user demanded. Mayweather has a lot of businesses, and he often uses his social media platforms to promote them.

Meanwhile, this user alleged that Floyd Mayweather doesn’t actually consume his own product. “Floyd don’t even take dat s— 😂,” the user wrote. However, there’s no definitive proof behind the claim.

Someone else had the same idea. “That’s [cap] he ain’t drinking that 💩 the camera cut after he shook it up. That’s all water after that point,” the user claimed. The cut could have been to make the clip short.

Having said that, Floyd Mayweather’s attempt to promote his supplement brand seems to have fallen flat on its face. While these users didn’t seem to be fans of Mayweather’s promotional antics, what did you think about the video?