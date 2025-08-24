Floyd Mayweather’s Comeback Plans Backfire as His Prodigy Gets Publicly Embarrassed by Rivals

Jake Paul has stirred major buzz with the announcement of his exhibition fight against Gervonta Davis on November 14. The move blindsided many, as Davis was widely expected to face Lamont Roach Jr. in a rematch. Instead, the WBA super featherweight champion found himself sidelined. ‘The Reaper,’ however, wasn’t ready to step aside quietly. He turned his attention to Davis’ former mentor, Floyd Mayweather, calling him out directly. “Come on now, Floyd… set it up with me and you! We can run it, let’s see what you got left in that gas tank!”

But Floyd Mayweather had other plans—and they involved his rising star, Curmel Moton. Responding to Roach Jr.’s challenge, the boxing icon wrote on Instagram, “Let’s make this fight happen!! Curmel Moton is already IN. Roach, let’s do it. Even if I have to put up the money.” The exchange lit the spark for a fiery back-and-forth between Moton and Lamont Roach Jr. Now, with tensions escalating, Moton’s rivals appear to be aligning in an effort to steal the spotlight from the ‘Big Deal’ and stage a showdown of their own.

“Oh yea, I’ll fight that Visioli guy too🥋,” rising star Zaquin Moses wrote on X earlier today. Notably, Moses holds a win over Curmel Moton, having defeated him in a USA Boxing National Qualifier in March 2023 in Detroit by a three-round split decision. Regardless, soon after, Britain’s Giorgio Visioli fired back with his own message, teasing a potential clash and embarrassing Moton in the process. “I know [Curmel Moton doesn’t] want the smoke with either of us, so we might as well get it on, see u in Philly,” Visioli replied.

Although Moton and Visioli have yet to face each other in the amateurs or professional ranks, they did share a sparring session in Las Vegas back in March 2025. Visioli’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, claimed the 22-year-old Brit “smashed Moton to pieces”—a statement Moton flatly denied. Visioli, however, has leaned into Hearn’s version, even suggesting that leaked footage of the spar would shock fans. Still, Moton, widely regarded as the brightest prospect in American boxing, seems more focused on securing a showdown with Lamont Roach Jr.—a point he made clear during their recent exchange on X.

After Floyd Mayweather responded, Curmel Moton chases Lamont Roach Jr.

Since Floyd Mayweather suggested Roach Jr. should fight Moton instead of him, Roach fired back, claiming, “You jumping your young bull out there too quick & we all know how that would go rn.” This attracted Moton’s attention, as he replied to the tweet, writing, “Let’s run it then, I’ll show the world what’s really up!”

via Imago December 9, 2022, Lubbock, TX, USA: Action between Curmel Moton red of Las Vegas, NV vs Carlos Martinez of Irving, TX in a semifinal match of the Youth Male 125lb division. Moton dominated scoring a knockdown and several standing eight counts on his way to a decision victory and advances to the finals. Lubbock USA – ZUMAd151 20221209_znp_d151_011 Copyright: xAdamxDelGiudicex

Roach Jr. refused to fight Moton, claiming he had bigger fish to catch, but claimed, “When you get up to the top, I’ll still be here.” Moton, however, wasn’t about to let this fight slip away so easily. “The rematch ain’t happening, move on, I’m a bigger name than you in boxing, the fight will do numbers, and I’m chasing greatness, ain’t nothing stopping it from happening but you,” Moton responded.

This seems to have angered Roach Jr., who shot back, “Shut the f–k up lil boy, I try give you some grace don’t make me call [Zaquin] to wash you again.” Roach Jr. added that just because Floyd Mayweather thinks the fight is a good idea doesn’t mean it will actually happen. Even Moses chimed in, writing, “🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽.”

From the looks of things, Floyd Mayweather isn’t coming back to boxing, and Lamont Roach Jr. doesn’t seem interested in giving Curmel Moton a chance. In the meantime, though, an interesting fight between Zaquin Moses and Giorgio Visioli appears to be on the horizon. What are your thoughts on the matter?