Floyd Mayweather’s Crucial Role for Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Revealed in 6 Words

Terence Crawford remains one of the few elite boxers to preserve an undefeated record, while Canelo Alvarez has endured two career defeats. His first loss came against Floyd Mayweather, whom he was outclassed by in their 2013 showdown. The second setback arrived when Canelo moved up to light heavyweight in pursuit of another title, only to be thoroughly outclassed by Dmitry Bivol.

Years later, Floyd Mayweather made his feelings about the Mexican star clear. Reflecting on their fight, he told Fight Hype, “I’ll tell you the truth about Canelo, the motherf—er was easy work. A cakewalk. Easy. You’re all praising this dude. He was nothing. I was almost 40 and I cooked this dude, easy.” In contrast, the former pound-for-pound king had nothing but praise for Terence “Bud” Crawford. Speaking to Boxing Mane, Mayweather said, “As of right now, I’d put Terence Crawford as number one.” But is Floyd Mayweather helping Terence Crawford to win against the fan-favourite Mexican champion?

Crawford’s lonely mission: the man who dares to topple Canelo Alvarez

A few days ago, in an interview with Fight Hype, Terence Crawford spoke about his preparation for the $200 million showdown with Canelo Alvarez on September 13 at Allegiant Stadium, where the undisputed super middleweight title will be on the line. When asked by the interviewer, “I know that there’s been rumours circling online. I don’t know how true. I know you have a good relationship with Floyd. Is there a potential that you guys may have talked about anything?” Crawford gave a six-word response.

“Not at all. Not at all,” said the four-division world champion. Crawford’s concise reply rejects any notion of a Mayweather–Crawford collaboration and underscores Crawford’s independence heading into the fight. Despite entering the fight as a massive underdog, the Guadalajara native’s resume as a two-weight undisputed champion ensures he can never be completely counted out. A victory over Canelo Alvarez could even set the stage for the Omaha native to surpass Floyd Mayweather’s iconic 50-0 record at age 37, something Mayweather himself might not welcome.

With Bud Crawford’s 41-0 record in mind, a few month ago, an interviewer turned to Floyd Mayweather’s uncle, Jeff Mayweather, asking, “What do you think the odds are of someone like Crawford, who’s 41 and 0, eventually catching Floyd? Do you think he’s got a chance of catching Floyd?” Jeff, a former IBO super featherweight champion, dismissed the idea, suggesting Crawford isn’t chasing such a milestone. “I don’t necessarily think that is something that he’s looking for,” he replied. In his view, Crawford’s accomplishments have already secured his Hall of Fame status, and beating Canelo would elevate him to a five-division world champion, matching Mayweather’s own achievement.

Still, Jeff Mayweather admitted that surpassing the 50-0 mark isn’t out of reach if Crawford defeats Canelo Alvarez. “I mean, of course, if he gets past Canelo, he can fight as many bums as he wants to just to make the record,” he said. The prospect of eclipsing Floyd Mayweather’s record is tempting, but for now, it remains unclear whether Bud Crawford will continue fighting beyond his clash with Canelo Alvarez. At the very least, he has hinted that this bout could be his last.

Before $200M Canelo Alvarez fight, Bud Crawford reveals what’s next

Last month, Pro Boxing Fans shared a comment from Terence Crawford. “@tbudcrawford on what the future may hold after @canelo 🔮,” their caption read. Crawford made it clear he isn’t rushing into any decisions just yet, explaining that it’s “one fight at a time.”

Much depends on the outcome of the Canelo clash. One possible path would be a return to 154 pounds, where Crawford still holds the WBA light-middleweight title. “Maybe I’ll go back down to 154. And try to become undisputed,” he said. Another option on the table could be a rematch with Canelo Alvarez. In short, his future remains undecided.

“Right now we’re just focused on the task at hand, and that’s Canelo,” the 41-0 boxer emphasized. He echoed the same sentiment during a fan Q&A in Sydney, Australia, refusing to look past the fight in front of him. “I don’t eat before my food on my table. So, right now, I’m at 168 to fight Canelo. And that’s the only thing I’m thinking about right now,” he told fans.

Perhaps terence Crawford’s stance is the most practical approach, taking things step by step and keeping full focus on the immediate challenge, rather than looking too far ahead. That said, what’s your opinion? Should Terence Crawford retire after the Canelo Alvarez fight?