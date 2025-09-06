Floyd Mayweather’s Family Stokes Mike Tyson ‘Fixed’ Fight Allegations in Subtle Warning to Davis-Paul

Boxing fans barely had time to catch their breath after the announcement of Gervonta Davis vs. Jake Paul for Friday, November 14th at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta—as weeks later, Davis’ former mentor dropped a bombshell. Floyd Mayweather, the unbeaten legend, is stepping back into the ring in 2026 to face none other than his longtime critic, the one and only Mike Tyson.

Although the two exhibitions are set several months apart, they’re already being tied together in a conversation. Jeff Mayweather, Floyd Mayweather’s uncle, himself brought them up in the same breath during an interview on The Mayweather Channel. Sharing his unfiltered thoughts on which fight will do better numbers, Jeff stoked Tyson’s fixed fight allegations.

Mayweather-Tyson does better than Gervonta Davis-Jake Paul, says Jeff

“I think real boxing fans would rather see real boxers. Real YouTube fans want to see Jake Paul,” Jeff told the reporter when asked which fight fans would be more excited about. The reporter quickly pointed out that Gervonta Davis is a real boxer, to which Jeff replied, “I’m saying is that they’re going to see Jake Paul. A lot of real boxing people ain’t going to see that because of Tank.”

When asked if boxing purists would prefer to watch Mayweather and Tyson in a fight that would have a predetermined result, Jeff explained that this is simply how the sport operates today. “They probably don’t, but they understand the business of boxing today. Boxing has changed,” Jeff said, noting that modern fighters can earn far more from exhibitions than traditional bouts. It’s worth noting that Tyson’s professional fight against Paul came under scrutiny, as many felt it was scripted.

Regardless, while exhibition fights have always existed, Floyd Mayweather has been instrumental in making them mainstream, alongside Mike Tyson and Manny Pacquiao. Now, Jeff believes exhibitions are part of the sport’s future: “It’s here to stay. And boxing is never really going to be the same because you have… exhibition, which means it’s just a show. Doesn’t mean that anybody’s going to get hurt. [Nobody] even have to do anything to really make the audience get excited.”

Still, Jeff’s comments highlight a painful truth—boxing has been in decline for years, with much of its fan base migrating to mixed martial arts, particularly the UFC. Mayweather can’t be solely blamed for that downturn, but exhibition fights with predetermined outcomes do little to restore boxing’s credibility. Later in the conversation, the reporter steered the discussion toward the long-standing tension between Mayweather and Tyson.

Can the Floyd Mayweather vs. Mike Tyson end in utter chaos?

The pre-existing beef between Floyd Mayweather and Mike Tyson is the thing organizers are counting on for the fight to sell among fans. The pair have never been big fans of each other since Mayweather claimed he was better than Muhammad Ali, and Tyson took offense to it. So, with the fight now confirmed, the reporter pressed Jeff about the potential of Tyson going off the rails.

“No,” Jeff Mayweather predicted confidently during the interview. “[Tyson’s] going to get a check. Floyd’s going to get a check. And they’re going to get a check that’s really huge because of their names. So, nobody’s going to f—k their money up.” While no official numbers for their fight purse have been revealed, given the pull Tyson and Mayweather have, it wouldn’t be far-fetched to assume both fighters will walk away with massive paydays.

Jeff Mayweather seems to think Mayweather and Tyson’s fans will watch them fight, and Jake Paul and Davis’ fans will do the same. However, only time will tell which bout turns out to be more successful. Which one would you bet your money on?