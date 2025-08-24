Floyd Mayweather’s Forgotten Advice to Gervonta Davis Resurfaces Amid Jake Paul Fight Buzz

Who could have predicted that the decision Floyd Mayweather made on a random day in 2015 would change the boxing world forever? Signing a young, up-and-coming fighter like Gervonta Davis, who had fewer than 10 fights at the time, was certainly a gamble. But it turned out to be one of Mayweather’s best investments. The Baltimore southpaw’s meteoric rise to superstardom is undeniable, and Mayweather played a major role in shaping that journey. Yet, in recent years, their relationship has soured. Since their split, both men have traded subtle shots at each other online, hinting at a rift that runs deeper than business.

As Mayweather marked his 48th birthday, Gervonta Davis seemed to take another dig at his former promoter, posting a training clip captioned: “Life is better when you’re gone and I don’t need ya… #TheONE.” Now, with Tank Davis choosing to face Jake Paul instead of pursuing the Lamont Roach Jr. rematch, an old piece of advice from Mayweather has resurfaced, suggesting that Tank may simply be carrying forward the mindset instilled in him by his former mentor. So what did Mayweather say?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Why Gervonta Davis needs to trust his heart

Yesterday, Boxing Pro took to X to share a TikTok clip with the caption: “Gervonta Tank Davis really just followed the Floyd Mayweather blueprint 💯 💰🐐 #TBE #TankPaul.” The video showed a young Davis on Mayweather’s private jet, seated beside his mentor and listening closely. In the clip, Mayweather offered advice, saying: “If you doing good, they got something to say. If you’re doing bad, they got something to say. So do what makes you happy. Because you see this jet? You see this private jet that we on? I got it because I did what the fu-k I wanted to do.”

Mayweather, whose net worth is reported at $400 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, remains the richest boxer of all time. Just last year, he invested $402 million in a 1,000-unit affordable housing project in Upper Manhattan, featuring 62 buildings. Alongside that, he owns a $40 million car collection and two private jets. For Money Mayweather, the key to all of it was living life and running his career on his own terms. As he told young Davis: “I made over a billion dollars, you know why? Because I did what the fu-k I wanted to do. I am gonna always tell Tank, do what the fu-k you wanna do.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

The undefeated legend also shared a reminder about the burden of success. Speaking directly to Davis, he said, “You always remember this, jealousy comes with success. Anytime you successful, people gonna be jealous of you. People not always gonna like you. Sometimes when you in class, some people don’t like you. When you in school, right? But that don’t stop you from going right? And you still going to be your best, right? So same thing like my job. I still go there and be at my best. As long as you love me, can’t nobody beat me.”

Now, Gervonta Davis is under fire from boxing purists for accepting a bizarre matchup against Jake Paul, with a staggering 65-pound gap. If the 30-0 boxer is truly following Mayweather’s advice, it suggests he wants to retire undefeated, transition into exhibitions, and maximize earnings. The danger, however, is that, unlike Mayweather, who left behind an untouchable legacy, Gervonta Davis risks walking away with unfinished business. By choosing this path, he could avoid high-stakes showdowns with Shakur Stevenson or even a rematch with Lamont Roach. With his exhibition against Jake Paul now officially set for November 14, 2025, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, streaming live on Netflix, the move has drawn heavy criticism. And now, a veteran journalist has gone so far as to condemn the spectacle, calling it a heartbreaking symbol of American boxing’s collapse.

Caution or collapse? The career gamble facing Gervonta Davis

A few days ago, Denis Shkuratov of Submission Radio sat down with veteran journalist Luke Thomas and asked for his thoughts on the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis fight. Without hesitation, Thomas responded: “By and large, Jake Paul’s fights su-k a–.” He elaborated, saying: “Everyone knows the score. If they were the same size, Gervonta would lay him out pretty easily. But they’re not. There’s a gigantic difference.” Thomas then posed the question: “Like again, who has got better boxing skill?” before answering it himself: “Gervonta by a million miles.” He added, “And if it’s an exhibition, I don’t think it goes on the record, or maybe they’ll fudge the rule somehow. But dude, Jake Paul could win that.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, what shocked Thomas most wasn’t Jake Paul’s skill but the potential outcome being dictated by size. He admitted, “That’s kind of crazy to think. Not because he is better, but because again the advantage concerned is the enormous size difference. It’s interesting… but it just feels like—Jesus, this is the best you can do in American boxing? That is bad.” And bad? Yes, Thomas made it clear he believes its very bad.

For context, Gervonta Davis was already a rising star at 18, winning the 2012 National Golden Gloves Championship, while The Problem Child at that time was building a following on Vine, amassing 5.3 million fans and over 2 billion views by 2015, without any ties to boxing. Although Paul has undeniably improved since turning professional in 2020, a fight with Gervonta Davis does nothing to advance his pursuit of a world title. Instead, it looks more like a money grab than a quest for greatness. In Thomas’ eyes, that’s why it represents the collapse of American boxing. That said, who do you think will win if Jake Paul fights Gervonta Davis?