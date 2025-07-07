Floyd Mayweather’s $40M Car Collection Just Turned All Heads on Monday

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has undeniably secured his place among boxing’s all-time greats. After nine years as an amateur and 21 more as a professional, he retired undefeated in 2017 with a perfect 50-0 record. Ultimately, over his illustrious career, Money Mayweather reportedly earned close to a billion dollars, with additional income from lucrative business ventures. In 2023, he further made headlines with a massive $402 million investment in a 1,000-unit affordable housing project spanning 62 buildings in Upper Manhattan in New York.

However, last month, reports emerged that Mayweather had filed a $100 million lawsuit against Business Insider. The lawsuit came in response to an article questioning the legitimacy of his massive real estate deal, claiming the $402 million investment couldn’t be verified through public records, hinting it might be fabricated. The piece ignited online speculation that the 48-year-old boxing icon could be going broke. These rumors were fueled further by his former friend 50 Cent, who implied there might be some truth to the claims. Soon after, a viral YouTube video titled “Stephen A. Smith EXPOSES Floyd Mayweather For Going BANKRUPT After $402 Million SCAM,” attracted nearly 470K views in just a month, amplifying concerns about Floyd Mayweather’s financial standing.

However, in recent weeks, Floyd Mayweather Jr. has been actively shutting down bankruptcy rumors by flaunting his wealth across social media. “We call this ‘Valet At The House,’” he wrote on Instagram yesterday, sharing a video that showcased part of his estimated $40 million car collection. The clip opened with a rare Maybach Landaulet G-Wagon, valued at over $1 million, and continued to feature 11 more high-end vehicles. Alongside his familiar rides, Mayweather also unveiled a few of his newest additions.

A few days ago, the undefeated boxing legend doubled down with another Instagram post that read, “When y’all make another video about me being broke, make sure you include this footage.” The video offered fans a glimpse of four new luxury cars, expanding what is believed to be a 100-car collection. His Los Angeles fleet is entirely black, while Miami houses his all-white collection, and his latest batch just adds more color and extravagance to his already jaw-dropping garage.

In that footage, Floyd Mayweather Jr. could be seen inside a showroom with his car dealer, Nick, confidently walking viewers through his latest purchases. “This is one of my new toys. I like to call this Miami Dolphins or Tiffany Blue, whatever you want to call it.” He then moves to a Ferrari 488 Spider, calling it the “Italian Stallion,” a nod to Rocky Balboa. Next came a Porsche 911 GT3 RS, which he dubbed “White Girl Waste,” followed by a fresh G-Wagon. Anyway, his new video was an unmistakable flex, and fans are eating it up.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. unleashes garage of million-dollar beasts

“Ngl this is a crazy lineup 🔥🔥,” one user wrote, and it’s hard to argue. The video showcased only a portion of Floyd Mayweather’s jaw-dropping car collection. In case you forgot, Mayweather once owned one of only two cars of its kind in the world, worth a staggering $4.7 million, a Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita. Boasting 1,018 horsepower and a top speed of over 254 mph, it was a rare gem. But like many of his cars, he sold it in 2017, reportedly using the money to purchase a $20 million yacht. So, who’s to say he won’t sell off some of his current collection to make room for even newer toys?

Fans flooded the comments section with a mix of admiration and humor. “And I’m still making payments on my Toyota Camry 😂,” one joked, while another quipped, “For a bankrupt guy, he’s definitely balling a lot lol.” A few couldn’t help but question the purpose behind such extravagance, with one user writing, “What are you doing with all these cars? This is vanity. Give me one of them pls 😂.” But the sentiment wasn’t all sarcastic as many showed genuine admiration for Money Mayweather’s wealth and taste in cars.

One fan, clearly inspired, commented, “👏👏👏 When I grow up… I wanna be like you, Sir!!😮.” Another, blown away by the rare Maybach G-Wagon, said, “I worked for MB and I never knew or seen a Gwagon maybach. This car will definitely hold its value or will appreciate in value as it ages 🔥🔥🔥.” And while some critics called him out for flaunting his wealth, others came to his defense. “He earned that sh-t,” one fan wrote. After all, love it or hate it, Floyd Mayweather built his empire with his own blood and sweat, and if he wants to show it off, he certainly has the resume to back it up. So, what do you think about Money May’s insane car collection?