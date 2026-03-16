Floyd Mayweather’s $1M Per Day Lifestyle Revealed by Insider Amid Growing Debts

Everyone has heard the rumors—Floyd Mayweather is broke. Those claims have been fueled further by multiple lawsuits the undefeated boxer is reportedly facing. But is that really the case? Journalist DJ Vlad stepped in front of the camera in January and shared an interesting story about Mayweather after meeting with a respected jeweler during a sit-down with fitness influencer Wes Watson.

Vlad refused to reveal the jeweler’s name but claimed he was told that Mayweather was broke. The claim resurfaced on Vlad’s YouTube channel in an interview with former soldier and author Nicholas Irving, who has spent time with Mayweather. During the candid conversation, Irving alleged that Mayweather used to spend around $1 million per day—something that may have contributed to his current financial situation.

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“His lifestyle,” Irving said when asked how Mayweather could have gone broke. “I’ve been around, hanging out for days, weeks. When [you’ve] got a 40-man entourage, other people, and you take everybody out, pay for everything, shopping, the mall, going out to eat, renting out an entire movie theater… at whatever time he wanted. It was like the theater was closed when we rolled up… And you got the girls and all. And you rent out a whole movie theater for 40-50-plus people.

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“I bet that bill can rack up a little bit,” he added. “I don’t know if he’s broke… He [doesn’t] have zero dollars. Floyd still has money, a lot. I just think that maybe the lifestyle… maybe catching up. I’ve been to his strip club. It pulls in money. He’s got money coming in… But if he is going broke, then it makes sense why he is fighting. I’ve heard the rumors, too… I don’t know when he sleeps, to be honest with you. Then you got gambling and all… casinos and all that.

Notably, Floyd Mayweather has multiple exhibitions and a professional fight booked, which has further fueled suspicions of his financial situation. He is scheduled to fight Mike Tyson on April 25, 2026, in the Democratic Republic of Congo. He is also supposed to face Mike Zambidis in June 2026 in Athens, Greece, at the Telekom Center. Then there’s the Manny Pacquiao rematch, September 19, 2026, at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

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Why is he fighting so often if not for money? And Irving feels it’s because of Mayweather’s spending habits.

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“He lives a very interesting lifestyle, very fast-paced,” he added during the interview. “I think the average person will have a hard time keeping up, but it’s to the amount of it. You got the private jets, you got the cars, but no, you can easily spend a few half a million, a million plus dollars in a day.”

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Floyd Mayweather famously earned about $1.2 billion during his decorated boxing career, not to mention the exhibitions he has continued to participate in after retirement. He also claims to own several businesses and frequently flaunts piles of cash and jewelry whenever he gets the chance, making the idea of his finances dwindling seem even more unbelievable. After all, Mayweather is referred to as the richest boxer in the history of the sport.

However, beyond his well-known spending habits, multiple lawsuits against him—as well as one he filed against his former broadcaster—have fueled speculation that the rumors about his financial situation might actually hold some truth.

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Floyd Mayweather is being sued from every direction

Perpetual Love Investments, a company linked to Miami-based entrepreneurs Leila and David Centner, filed a lawsuit against Floyd Mayweather in a New York court. The suit alleged that Mayweather owes them $500,000— $330,000 in rent and the rest in interest and damages, for a high-end duplex at the Baccarat Hotel. The lawsuit claims Mayweather initially paid $100,000 but then stopped taking their calls.

He is also being sued by a Miami-based jeweler, AJ’s Jewelry, in Miami-Dade County Circuit Court. The suit alleges he bought 27 watches and 15 chains worth about $1.675 million in August 2025, but paid only $300,000. Mayweather still owes them $1.375 million after several checks Mayweather issued bounced. Another Miami-based jeweler, Leonard Sulaymanov, sued Mayweather and his associate for failing to honor a settlement agreement.

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Floyd Mayweather Jr. was supposed to pay Vadim Sulaymanov an agreed-upon amount as part of a 2024 settlement after Mayweather allegedly took $4 million worth of watches and jewelry. Additionally, Business Insider released a report last year claiming there was no record supporting Mayweather’s claim that he purchased 62 rental apartment buildings in Upper Manhattan for $402 million.

Mayweather later filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit against the publication, but Business Insider stood by its report. As of today, a resolution hasn’t been reached. Moreover, Mayweather has filed a lawsuit against Showtime for $340 million over alleged misappropriated earnings.

The lawsuits against him suggest he may not have the money to cover his obligations, while the lawsuits he has filed could indicate an urgent effort to recover funds. However, whether Floyd Mayweather Jr. has truly gone broke remains unconfirmed. What do you think?