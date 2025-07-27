Floyd Mayweather’s Prospect Calls for ’Money’s Rematch With Manny Pacquiao

Manny Pacquiao‘s draw against Mario Barrios has sparked a wave of reactions, surprising fans and pundits alike. Many still believe PacMan deserved the win, given how he fought the reigning welterweight champion. Even his former opponent, Yordenis Ugas, who sent Pacquiao into retirement four years ago, shared his admiration. “How is it possible that four years later he comes against a kid 16 years younger and puts up another good fight? It was a very close fight. But Pac-Man is incredible. Without a doubt, one of the best fighters in history,” Ugas said.

While Mario Barrios retained his belt, Manny Pacquiao clearly won over the crowd, and the fight reignited talks of a potential Pacquiao-Mayweather rematch. The two legends last met in 2015 in one of the richest but most underwhelming fights in boxing history. Pacquiao fought for six more years after that night, while Floyd Mayweather retired professionally in 2017. Now, with Pacquiao back in the ring and holding his own against a younger champion, he’s already calling for Mayweather to “sign the contract.” Interestingly, even Mayweather’s own younger prospect is echoing the same challenge.

Curmel Moton, the unbeaten lightweight prospect who turned pro in 2023, recently shared his thoughts on the rematch buzz surrounding Manny Pacquiao. Yesterday, Pro Boxing Fans posted a video on Instagram captioned, “‘PACQUIAO VS MAYWEATHER 2’ ⭕️ @curmelmoton1 wants to see two legends run it back!” In the clip, Moton was first asked for his opinion on Pacquiao’s recent fight against Mario Barrios and whether a rematch should be the next step.

The 19-year-old, currently 8-0, offered a clear response. “I don’t think I want to see a rematch, you know,” Moton said. “Manny did. It was a great fight. You know. I think we should just leave it at that.” He then went on to suggest his preferred option: “I would like to see Pacquiao and Mayweather to [fight]. That’s really the fight I want to see.”

Seizing the opportunity, the reporter playfully asked, “And Curmel on the undercard?” Moton’s excitement was evident as he replied, “Definitely, absolutely. And that would be a huge card.” Truth be told, fans seem more invested in a Pacquiao-Mayweather rematch than in another showdown with the current WBC World Welterweight champion. And like Curmel Moton, even ‘The Takeover’ believes ‘PacMan’ still has what it takes to get the job done.

Manny Pacquiao still full of fire in the final rounds

In an interview with Fight Hype earlier this month, Teofimo Lopez praised Manny Pacquiao’s remarkable form, saying, “What Manny Pacquiao is doing at this age, that’s different. High spirits, energized, motivated, and determined, and I look forward to seeing him raise his hands again, become world champion once again.” But when the 62-8 boxer’s fight against Mario Barrios was ruled a draw, Lopez didn’t hold back his frustration.

“Pacquiao won that s—. I had it 10-2, 9-3,” Lopez declared, strongly disagreeing with the result. “The amount of punches was connecting, and in the last 10 seconds, he was showing more aggressive punches.” While many expected a rematch with Barrios to be next, Lopez had another vision in mind. He called for a blockbuster rematch between Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr. to avenge Pacquiao’s 2015 loss. “He should fight Mayweather,” said the 22-1 fighter. Why? Because, “Pacquiao has still got it. I don’t think he should [rematch Barrios]. I feel like Pacquiao did more than enough and outshone him.”

If that wasn’t enough, in another Fight Hype interview, Lopez doubled down on his stance. When asked who won the fight, he responded, “Pacquiao, man.” And when pressed on whether it was close or wide, he said without hesitation, “Wide, Pacquiao. Wide, bro.” Interestingly, Claressa Shields recently revealed that she saw Floyd Mayweather training and claimed he could still take down “some of the best men in the world right now.” Fans are on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating Floyd Mayweather to sign the contract for the fight they’ve been longing for. The burning question remains: will Mayweather put his unbeaten record on the line and potentially face his first career loss after eight years away from the ring? Who do you believe will come out on top in the rematch between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao?