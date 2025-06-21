Floyd Mayweather Shows His Rare Side on Daughter’s 22nd Birthday

There’s little doubt about how wealthy Floyd Mayweather is—and if there ever was, he quickly silences it by flaunting his riches on social media. But when it comes to birthdays, things usually go completely over the top. On his own birthday this past February, for instance, Mayweather reportedly splurged several million dollars in Miami. However, that over-the-top tradition appears to have taken a backseat recently, at least when it came to his daughter Jirah Mayweather’s birthday.

According to a report from TMZ Sports, Floyd Mayweather celebrated his 48th birthday in extravagant fashion, traveling to South Beach, Miami, with around 400 friends and family members. He reportedly spent an estimated $5 million on the week-long celebration, which included stays at luxury hotels across the city for his many guests. The festivities kicked off days before his actual birthday and continued through the week, featuring a packed schedule of events, ranging from beach parties and ATV tours to roller-skating, bowling, and more.

However, for his daughter Jirah’s 22nd birthday, Mayweather opted for a much simpler approach to mark the occasion. Earlier today, he took to his Instagram Story to share a few childhood photos of Jirah, along with a brief but heartfelt message, “Happy Birthday.” This is a stark contrast from Mayweather’s usual celebratory post on birthdays, which goes to suggest that he wanted to keep things low-key. Regardless, born on June 20, 2003, Jirah is the daughter he has with his ex-girlfriend, late Josie Harris, who tragically passed away in 2020 at the age of 40.

via Imago LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 21: Floyd Mayweather looks on before a NBA, Basketball Herren, USA game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Los Angeles Clippers on December 21, 2022 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire NBA: DEC 21 Hornets at Clippers Icon221221058

Mayweather and Josie were together from 1995 to 2010 and share three children, Koraun, Zion, and Jirah. Mayweather’s immense wealth largely stems from his legendary boxing career, during which he reportedly earned around $1.2 billion. Known for his love of luxury, he frequently splurges on watches, supercars, private jets, designer fashion, and sprawling mansions. While he didn’t reveal whether he gifted Jirah anything lavish this year, it’s entirely possible he chose to celebrate with her in a more private and extravagant way, similar to what he gifted his son Koraun for his 15th birthday.

Floyd Mayweather once gave his son a $13,000 one-of-a-kind gift

Floyd Mayweather has never shied away from spending big, especially when it comes to his family. Back in 2014, for his son Koraun’s 15th birthday, the undefeated boxing legend gifted him a one-of-a-kind $13,000 Bentley-styled golf cart. Yes, a golf cart, crafted in gold and designed to resemble a luxury Bentley supercar.

via Imago NBA, Basketball Herren, USA Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers Feb 7, 2023 Los Angeles, California, USA American boxer Floyd Mayweather attends the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles Crypto.com Arena California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGaryxA.xVasquezx 20230207_lbm_sv5_035

Mayweather shared the extravagant gift on Instagram, writing, “My son @kingkoraun wanted a Bentley golf cart for his 15th birthday so I made it appear. Stay on the lookout for his gift for his 16th birthday!” The photo of Koraun posing in the driver’s seat with his father quickly went viral. Despite the golf cart having no room for clubs—only sand bottles—it was clear the young Mayweather was thrilled.

That said, it appears Floyd Mayweather has broken his tradition to spend serious dough on birthdays, instead opting to keep things down to earth. However, he may have given his daughter something substantial behind the scenes. What do you make of the situation?