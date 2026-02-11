Floyd Mayweather Sued Over $15.3M Manhattan Apartment by Toll Booth Tycoons

Floyd Mayweather boasts the moniker ‘Money’ as he’s made some serious cash battling some high-profile opponents. But while the undefeated boxer earned a great amount of wealth, he’s also been part of some major legal suits. Adding another one to that count, the former Forbes richest athlete has again found himself at the bitter end of another lawsuit. For what? This time, it’s not a celebrity feud, but a case of allegedly being a bad tenant.

In 2023, Miami-based toll booth tycoons David and Leila Centner listed their uber-luxurious $15.3 million duplex in Manhattan with an astronomical rental price of $100,000 per month. For a while, the property remained stagnant for nearly a year until Mayweather went on to rent it in August 2024 at the same asking price. And although the couple thought they had made a good deal, they soon had to file a lawsuit alleging the famous boxer failed to pay rent for multiple months.

Floyd Mayweather faces lawsuit as unpaid rent details come to light

According to CelebrityNetWorth’s article, David and Leila filed a lawsuit in New York state court alleging that Mayweather apparently paid zero rent from July 2025 till November. But as they moved forward with the legal process, one of ‘Money’s social media posts showing stacks of cash with the caption, “I just be minding my business!” prompted their realtor to reveal details of the matter.

“He had this post he put up on Instagram with stacks of money in front of him, and they sent it to me and said, ‘Well, how about using some of that money to pay us?'” David and Leila’s realtor told The Real Deal in an interview, revealing that Mayweather owed them a staggering $500k by that time. Even more!

The entrepreneurial couple decided to use ‘Money’s security deposit as part of the rent, but they still ended up seeking $337,763.13 in damages over late fees and other payments.

Now, with the new lawsuit details coming into the public eye, Floyd Mayweather and his team haven’t addressed the issue. But on the other hand, the boxer has a lawsuit going for himself. Against? The premier network, Showtime TV.

‘Money’ suing Showtime for a mega-legal payday

For the majority of his career, Showtime played a major part in displaying Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s fights to boxing fans. Fighting under a 30-month, six-fight deal struck in 2013, Floyd’s iconic scraps against Canelo Alvarez, Manny Pacquiao, and even the biggest crossover fight with Conor McGregor streamed on this platform. However, after Showtime merged with Paramount, the 48-year-old ended up suing them for $340 million.

According to ESPN, the lawsuit read, “recover hundreds of millions of dollars in misappropriated funds and damages resulting from a long-runninag and elaborate scheme of financial fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and conspiracy orchestrated by Floyd J. Mayweather’s former manager and advisor, Al Haymon, with the knowing and substantial participation and aid of Defendants Showtime Networks Inc. and Stephen Espinoza, among others.”

To make it simple, ‘Money’ sued Showtime, citing that Showtime head Stephen Espinoza failed to provide any sort of clarification over his fight purse, as Mayweather revealed he endured a huge financial loss and allegedly missed the aforesaid $340M amount from over a $1.2 billion fight purse.

So, as Floyd Mayweather got sued by the Las Vegas-based business couple, he also decided to sue Showtime in the meantime. A definite legal collision is going on, with the result will be revealed later. That said, with so much legal trouble on the table, do you think the undefeated star would return to the ring, even against an influencer? Let us know in the comments section below.