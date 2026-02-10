Floyd Mayweather Sued Over $330K in Unpaid NYC Rent Amid $340M Showtime Lawsuit

Floyd Mayweather finds himself in a game of cat and mouse—playing the hunter in one scenario and the hunted in another. The undefeated former world champion recently filed a $340 million lawsuit against his former broadcaster, Showtime. However, he is now being sued for $330,000 in unpaid rent on a palatial luxury Manhattan apartment.

According to a report from Business Insider, in late 2024, ‘Money’ Mayweather rented a 4,629-square-foot duplex unit on the 18th and 19th floors of the Baccarat Hotel and Residences. However, he ended up being behind on the 100,000/month rent for five months, according to the lawsuit filed in January at the state court.

The apartment in question is owned by a couple who are wellness and tech entrepreneurs—Leila and David Centner. They purchased two condos at the Baccarat back in 2016 for $15.3 million, which they later combined and rented to Floyd Mayweather. Leila claimed that the undefeated boxer initially paid rent, but stopped in July 2025.

She added that after speaking to Mayweather in December about the $500,000 missed payment, “He was surprised. He had no idea he was that far behind,” she told Business Insider. Mayweather paid $100,000 at the time, but didn’t completely settle the balance. He later stopped responding to attempts at communicating with her.

So, the Centners are seeking $337,736.13, which represents the $500,000 in arrears and late fees. It excludes the deposit Mayweather paid before the lease and the $100,000 he later paid. Meanwhile, Mayweather or his attorneys have not responded to the lawsuit in court. And this might not be so surprising at this point, but this isn’t the only lawsuit against Mayweather.

Last month, Miami jeweler AJ’s Jewelry sued Mayweather, alleging the boxer owes more than $1 million for jewelry he took but never paid for. Separately, another Miami jeweler, Leonard Sulaymanov, has filed a lawsuit against Mayweather and his associate Jona Rechnitz. This suit claims Mayweather failed to honor the terms of a settlement reached last year over $3.9 million worth of jewelry he allegedly never paid for.

Mayweather has previously sued Business Insider over a report stating there are no records showing he purchased apartment buildings in New York. As multiple parties pursue the boxer in an effort to recover their money, Mayweather himself is attempting to secure a payout through a lawsuit against Showtime.

Floyd Mayweather wants $340 million from Showtime

Mayweather has filed a lawsuit in California against Showtime and longtime Showtime Sports president Stephen Espinoza. He alleges fraud, conversion, unjust enrichment, civil conspiracy, and aiding and abetting a breach of fiduciary duty. According to a report from TMZ, Mayweather claims that hundreds of millions of dollars he was owed from pay-per-view events were misappropriated during their business relationship.

The lawsuit centers on allegations that money meant for Mayweather was instead paid directly to his longtime adviser, Al Haymon. While Haymon is referenced in the filing, he is not named as a defendant. Mayweather cites blockbuster events against Manny Pacquiao in 2015 and Conor McGregor in 2017, arguing that his final compensation did not reflect the massive revenue those fights generated.

Mayweather partnered with Showtime in 2013 after leaving HBO and went on to headline some of the most lucrative events in boxing history. Showtime has since closed its doors in boxing and has transformed into the new Paramount+ app.

It’s quite the pickle Floyd Mayweather has found himself in. If he doesn’t win the Showtime lawsuit, it appears he might not be able to pay off his debts. This really makes you question whether he is really the richest boxer in the world or whether it’s time for the crown to change hands. What do you think?