Floyd Mayweather Taking U-Turn on NBA Team Purchase Sparks Financial Crisis Rumors

Floyd Mayweather’s financial image continues to take hits. In the latest round of humiliation, veteran boxing journalist Dan Rafael exposed the reason Floyd Mayweather is making a sharp U-turn from his prior desire to own an NBA team. ‘Money’ appeared during an autograph signing at the MCM retail store on Saturday at the Forum Shops of Caesars Palace, where he expressed his renewed belief about becoming part of an ownership group of a Las Vegas NBA expansion team.

“In the past, I talked about owning an NBA team, but it looks like it’s a lot of stress in the NBA being an owner,” Mayweather said. “You see an owner get involved with the NBA, and he’s looking happy. Then, as [the] years progress, he’s looking older. So, I don’t know.”

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Notably, the NBA just voted unanimously to start seriously exploring adding two new teams: one in Las Vegas and one in Seattle. Reports confirm bids for each new team are expected in the $7 billion to $10 billion range. Regardless, when Dan Rafael learned about Mayweather’s U-turn, he quickly responded to the news on X.

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“Because he can’t afford it,” Rafael wrote.

There have been rumors that Mayweather is broke, which is further supported by several lawsuits filed against him. Two Miami jewelers have sued Mayweather for $1.4 million and $4 million, respectively, over unpaid bills from his purchases. In addition, owners of a super luxury duplex apartment in the Baccarat Hotel & Residences in Manhattan are suing Mayweather for $337,736.13 in contract damages after he failed to pay rent.

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Mayweather is also seeking to make some money during this time, as he has sued his former broadcaster, Showtime, for $340 million, claiming misappropriation of funds. If this wasn’t enough, the undefeated boxing legend is set to fight in two exhibition fights and a professional boxing match this year, which further adds to the rumors, suggesting he is in urgent need to make money.

Amid all this, Rafael’s comment on Mayweather’s financial status acted as fuel to the fire, as fans quickly joined in to tear apart Mayweather’s financial image.

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Fans are convinced Floyd Mayweather “blew the bag”

The undefeated former five-division champion has built a polarizing personality around him. His flashy lifestyle and braggadocious personality irked people. So, when they learned about his alleged financial ruin, they joined in to mock him. One user posted: “Yup. Definitely can’t afford it. Those teams are crazy expensive.” Many reports over the years claim Mayweather made over $1.2 billion in his boxing career. However, his lawsuit against Showtime suggests that’s not really the case.

Another user sarcastically took a jibe at Mayweather. “But I thought he was a helluva fighter who made smart investments 🤨,” the user commented. Mayweather reportedly was investing heavily in New York real estate. However, one of his claims that he bought 62 apartment buildings in New York City, specifically in uptown Manhattan and Harlem, was countered by Business Insider, which claimed there are no records of the same. Mayweather has sued them as well, but BI hasn’t backed down.

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Meanwhile, recent events have convinced this user that Mayweather has indeed lost everything. “Suing Showtime and also coming out of retirement to fight again stupid a** really blew that bag 🤦🏻‍♂️,” the user wrote. To this day, Mayweather has reportedly produced the most lucrative fights. Netflix’s entry into boxing has produced large viewership numbers. But in terms of revenue generated and purses, Mayweather is still the king.

This fan, however, never thought Mayweather could afford an NBA team. The fan posted: “Even if he wasn’t broke, he couldn’t afford it. His net worth can’t even buy a team.” As of the time of writing, Celebrity Net Worth has listed Mayweather to have a net worth of $100 million.

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Despite all the prior comments, not everyone had turned on Mayweather. “His broke and your broke aren’t the same, don’t let Twitter build you up,” the fan fired back at Rafael. The point isn’t how much money he currently has. Instead, the point is how much he has to pay to his debtors, who are yet to be paid.

Once called the richest boxer in the history of boxing, Floyd Mayweather has had a major fall from grace. While his true financial standing is a mystery, all that’s happening can’t be a coincidence. But what do you think?