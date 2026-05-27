Floyd Mayweather Targets Ex-Advisor’s Wife After Suing Him for $175M Scam

Less than a week after filing a c lawsuit in a New York court against his former advisor, Jona Rechnitz, seeking $175 million in damages, Floyd Mayweather is now targeting his wife, Rachel Rechnitz. On Tuesday, the boxing great took to Instagram to post a transcript tied to the lawsuit alongside an image of her. In the caption, he sharply criticized the husband-and-wife duo.

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“I know Jona is a thief and a con artist cause it runs in his DNA,” Mayweather captioned the post. “We didn’t know just being in bed with him, Rachel Rechnitz, you would catch being [a] criminal like an std too.”

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According to the transcript Mayweather shared in the post, the lawsuit accuses both Jona and Rachel Rechnitz of ‘fraud, civil theft under Penal Code Section 496, breach of contract, and conspiracy.’

Furthermore, according to the transcript shared, the judge mentions “a wrinkle” found in discovery. The wrinkle pertained to an already existing criminal investigation on Jona and Rachel Rechnitz. As such, the duo has invoked their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

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This means they have refused to answer certain questions or verify discovery responses because those answers could potentially be used against them in a criminal case. This is likely the thorn in Floyd Mayweather’s side, hence his post calling them out.

However, it remains unclear if the transcript is from his original case or if a new one was filed more recently, naming Jona Rechnitz and Rachel Rechnitz as defendants. The original civil lawsuit was filed on Friday afternoon. Court documents show that Jona Rechnitz, Ayal Frist, Frist Apex Ventures, LLC, and Alexander Seligson were directly named as defendants.

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Seeking $175 million in damages, Mayweather’s legal team alleged that Rechnitz and others diverted large sums of money through unauthorized real estate deals, jewelry transactions, investment schemes, and even the sale of Mayweather’s private jet. In the suit, he accused them of financial fraud and breaches of fiduciary duty.

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Floyd Mayweather piles a plethora of complaints against Jona Rechnitz and others

According to the 23-page complaint, the defendants allegedly diverted a substantial portion of Floyd Mayweather’s assets to First Apex Ventures. It’s a Florida-based real estate and investment firm managed by Ayal Frist.

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In the complaint, Mayweather said he first met Rechnitz in 2017, when Rechnitz presented himself as a “sophisticated real estate investor.” They gradually developed both a personal and a business relationship with him. The 49-year-old boxer claimed he was unaware at the time that Rechnitz had been a central figure and cooperating witness in an NYPD federal bribery case.

Mayweather alleged that Rechnitz arranged a $7.5 million wire transfer to the company on July 1, 2024. It was described as a 12-month investment that never materialized, with the funds allegedly never returned. The complaint also challenges a separate loan transaction involving more than $8.8 million.

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According to the filing, the funds were tied to a cross-collateralized $16.4 million loan secured by four of Mayweather’s properties. But the money was allegedly transferred to First Apex without explanation. Mayweather also accused Rechnitz of pledging nearly $100 million worth of his jewelry to two Miami-based jewelers in exchange for just $13 million.

In addition, he claimed that last year, Rechnitz redirected a $1 million deposit intended for the purchase of a Midtown Manhattan property on Sixth Avenue in the Diamond District. Instead, the funds were allegedly used to pay a New York City jeweler, causing the real estate deal to collapse.

While only time will tell how the lawsuit takes form, Floyd Mayweather, for his part, is holding nothing back, even if it means calling people out online.