Floyd Mayweather vs. Mike Tyson Branded a Cash Cow for Legends but a Mockery to Fans

“He’s probably not as physically active in the boxing gym as Floyd is,” said Johnny Nelson, expressing his concern about Mike Tyson’s ability to compete at 59. He pointed out that Floyd Mayweather still keeps himself in shape by “hitting the bag, moving around, and things like that.” Nelson suggested that when the two fighters finally meet, their egos, fueled by a turbulent past, are bound to clash, which might not end well for ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson.

While Mike Tyson seems to have the size advantage, Nelson believes his fighting style no longer suits his age. Floyd Mayweather, in contrast, “might be smaller, but he’ll be the one that’s got the movement. He’s still got the ring craft.” So, with the exhibition clash between Floyd Mayweather and Mike Tyson now confirmed for 2026, predictions are plenty. But one thing most agree on is that the matchup makes little sense for fans and appears more like a cash grab for the two Hall of Famers.

Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather might orchestrate the entire exhibition fight

On their WEIGHING IN YouTube channel, Josh Thomson and John McCarthy weighed in on the upcoming 2026 exhibition bout between Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather. Josh encouraged Tyson, saying, “Mike Tyson, make that money, man.” John, however, wasn’t sold on the idea, replying, “I have no problem with Mike making the money. But is it something I want to watch? No.” When Josh teased that he would still watch, John doubled down: “No, I don’t think I will.”

Fighters uptown in age seldom perform under standard professional rules; exhibitions typically feature shorter rounds, heavier gloves, and no official decision—making this more theater than athletic contest. (As The Independent notes, “special exhibition… live, worldwide broadcast” with unspecified rules and venue.)

Josh lightened the mood by joking he would send John the streaming link, before pointing out ESPN’s app issues, claiming, “They shut down the biggest streaming app in the world. And all of a sudden people were like, ‘Oh, I can’t stream it.’ So they had to actually go to the app and watch it. I think that’s why.” John simply replied, “Too much business, huh?” and Josh agreed.

The discussion then returned to the fight itself, where John dismissed it outright: “No, that’s not a fight.” He explained that even at 59, Mike Tyson’s size and power would far outweigh ‘Money’ Mayweather’s, saying, “Mayweather could not hurt Tyson if he allowed him to just sit there and hit him for the first round… He just doesn’t hit hard, okay? He is not a power hitter.”

John further suggested the fight would likely be staged, adding, “They’re getting on the phone and saying, ‘I’m not going to hit you hard. We’ll just make it look good.’ So it’s not a fight.” Josh countered playfully, “Tyson knocks him out, man. I would give him an extra couple thousand.” John laughed it off, replying, “I would give him the extra two, but he’s not going to try to do it. That’s why I could care less.” Anyway, as it seems, fans remain split, some eager for the spectacle, others worried about Mike Tyson putting his health on the line at 59.

Mike Tyson needs a smarter approach to succeed

Former world champion Shawn Porter gave his blunt take on the recently announced Mike Tyson vs. Floyd Mayweather exhibition in an interview with TMZ Sports. Comparing it to Mayweather’s WWE stint against Big Show, Porter warned that what works in scripted entertainment doesn’t belong in real boxing. The weight difference between the two fighters also left him baffled, leading him to predict, “I’m gonna go on record for saying this doesn’t happen… This doesn’t make sense.”

Porter recalled Tyson’s last outing against Jake Paul and pointed out what he believed was the veteran’s biggest mistake: skipping sparring during training. According to him, Tyson’s lack of movement and visible frustration in that fight stemmed from poor conditioning. “For his preparation to get in the ring with Jake Paul, Mike Tyson did zero sparring,”Porter claimed, stressing that this left Tyson unprepared.

Looking ahead to Mayweather, Porter argued that sparring is non-negotiable this time. “If he’s going to get in the ring with Floyd Mayweather, he’s going to have to do some sparring. He’s going to have to spar some really fast guys,” he said, noting that timing against someone like Mayweather is more crucial than ever.

Daniel Cormier, former UFC champion turned analyst, didn’t mince words. He called the fight “ridiculous,” pointing to Tyson’s age, the massive size gap, and the exhibition nature as red flags. He doubts fans will see “real violence” or a knockout—and wonders what exactly is on offer beyond nostalgia.

However, Shawn Porter doubts that Mike Tyson has the capacity to endure a full training camp at this stage. And as much as fans might hate to admit it, stepping into the ring at 59 is simply too much for Mike Tyson. That said, what are your thoughts on this matchup?