Floyd Mayweather vs. Mike Tyson Rules for Exhibition Match: No Knockout & Winner?

Mike Tyson’s recent return to boxing after years away from the game drew a lot of fans to watch him fight Jake Paul on Netflix. Although there was opposition to the prospect of watching a 58-year-old veteran throw down some fisticuffs with someone thirty years younger, it turned out to be a success, although he didn’t win. And when people thought that was the end of his boxing endeavor, Tyson was back with another fight.

Yes, Mike Tyson will be making his return to the squared circle, but not against another YouTuber. Instead, the heavyweight legend will compete against fellow legend Floyd Mayweather, and it has created yet another buzz about witnessing two greats from different eras and weight classes clashing against each other. But before we start making predictions, let us get to the nitty-gritty of the proposed matchup.

What are the rules for the Mayweather vs. Tyson exhibition?

Well, of course, the fight is going to be an exhibition, given that both fighters are past their prime. As it takes place in 2026, the rules of the fight have not yet been made public. They may be in the works at the moment. Regardless, it is likely to be a contest with shorter rounds, 2-minute duration, with a total of around eight rounds. This is just an estimation as per the rules of Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather’s previous exhibition fights.

Moreover, Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather could very well be wearing heavier gloves, which could weigh around 14 ounces or more, as a measure to secure their safety. Meanwhile, the main talking point of this boxing is the sizeable weight difference, and as such, it’s likely that the majority of the will be made to accommodate their well-being while keeping it a fair contest.

However, the most important question is connected to the outcome. So, let us take a look and estimate what the rules will be regarding the result of the fight and if there will be a winner at the end of it.

Will there be a winner of Floyd Mayweather vs. Mike Tyson?

Both Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather are over the age of 35, which means that the ‘masters boxing’ rule is likely to come into effect. ‘Iron’ last fight in Texas against Jake Paul also saw the application of those rules for the most part, and this implies that there could be provisions for knockouts and knockdowns. Also, when Mayweather fought Logan Paul, that fight also saw knockouts being allowed.

So, there is a possibility that we will find a winner and a loser, and fans will get to see who gets the better of the other between Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather. Meanwhile, the information regarding this exhibition match is very scarce, since all the details haven’t been made public as of now. Nevertheless, this will be a proper competitive contest since Tyson and Mayweather have had a kind of testy relationship over the years.

Mike Tyson has mentioned his wish to fight Floyd Mayweather in the past, as he once said, “I would have loved to have fought him, I wish he was my weight.” The size difference kept them away from each other back in the day, but now, it’s not an issue anymore. But there are concerns about two ageing legends fighting inside the ring, so let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below.