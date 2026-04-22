Floyd Mayweather’s Lavish Spending Resurfaces as ‘Broke’ Claims Grow Amid Mounting Lawsuits

They call him ‘Money,’ but for Floyd Mayweather, the nickname is clashing with a growing chorus of claims that the boxing legend is actually broke. For his entire career, Mayweather carried the image of the richest boxer of all time. However, with new lawsuits mounting and the IRS seeking $7.3 million in unpaid taxes, cracks are now beginning to show in the image he has so carefully cultivated over the years with his lavish spending.

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“Floyd has never flown commercial, and people don’t understand how much that costs,” said Vladislav Lyubovny, better known as DJ Vlad, told actor-comedian TK Kirkland during a recent interview. “I heard not only does he have a private plane, but he has another one just for his entourage because he doesn’t want to deal with them. He has a guy whose full-time job is to clean all those cars.

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“I heard he was spending something like $20,000 a night at a steakhouse for months. I heard he would go there every night and spend $20K to $30K every time. The amount of money he was spending was crazy. I’m hearing stories that he’s having to sell off homes and even a plane. At the end of the day, Floyd’s broke is our wealthy. But you and I together will never touch Floyd’s wealth. His security said he used to see Floyd spend $1 million a day.”

To be fair, Floyd Mayweather fought his entire life to build his fortune. However, reports of impulsive spending have circulated alongside his success. It is widely known that ‘Money’ owns two private jets, including a Gulfstream G650 worth around $60 million, along with another jet reportedly valued at around $30 million.

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However, a report from Business Insider not too long ago indicated that FAA records showed he had sold one of the planes in December. Beyond that, he has also reportedly sold mansions in Beverly Hills and Miami to real estate partners. As for the steakhouse claims, a 2018 article from The Richest reported that Mayweather spent around $12,000 per week at Musashi Japanese Steakhouse, not $20K to $30K per night.

In that case, there’s likely a mix of truth and exaggeration when it comes to Mayweather’s spending habits. What is confirmed, however, is that the undefeated legend has faced multiple money-related lawsuits. Recently, reports surfaced that Mayweather owed hundreds of dollars for luxury purchases like watches and gold ornaments. Adding to that, a couple had also filed a lawsuit against him, seeking over $330K in unpaid rent for their Manhattan apartment.

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Still, despite the growing list of legal issues, Floyd Mayweather has never officially confirmed the reports. Amid the mounting financial pressure, a former opponent has now claimed that the boxing icon still owes him money.

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Logan Paul reveals that Floyd Mayweather owes him money from their 2021 clash

In 2021, the combat sports world witnessed one of its most unusual crossover moments when Floyd Mayweather stepped in with YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul at Hard Rock Stadium. Though it was an exhibition bout at catchweight, fans were left impressed as ‘Maverick’ held his own against a legend, and the spectacle reportedly generated around $50 million in domestic PPV revenue.

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For that fight, Mayweather was said to have earned roughly $25 million, including a $10 million base purse along with a 50% share of PPV revenue. Meanwhile, Logan Paul was guaranteed $250,000, with an initial 10% PPV share that reportedly pushed his total payout close to $5 million. However, 5 years after the bout, Logan claims he has not received his full earnings. Speaking on The Iced Coffee Hour, Paul alleged that they originally had a 15% agreement that was never fully honored, leaving around $1.5 million unpaid.

“He pre-sold the fight using my likeness to some company in, I think, Dubai or the Middle East for $10 million cash,” Paul said. “We ended up doing the fight in the States with a different company. That is the company that put on the fight, that is the company that paid me. But he sold our fight with my name and likeness to someone else in Dubai for $10 million cash. It’s our fight, bro. Our deal was 15 percent, he f—— smoked me.”

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While Logan has mentioned the possibility of taking legal action, he has yet to follow through officially. If ‘Maverick’ does decide to go to court, it would add another case to Mayweather’s already extensive list of financial disputes, further fueling questions around ‘Money’ and his business dealings.

While Floyd Mayweather has never filed for bankruptcy, the growing list of high-profile financial disputes ensures that questions about his ‘Money’ moniker will continue to follow him.