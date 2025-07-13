Floyd Schofield Gets Real About Shakur Stevenson Fight With One-Line Threat

In the world of boxing, where egos clash louder than gloves and callouts often make more noise than actual fights, there’s one thing that’s never in short supply—swagger. And few are bringing more of it lately than the flashy, undefeated lightweight contender Floyd “Kid Austin” Schofield. Known for his speed, style, and a sharp tongue that cuts as well as his jab, Schofield has been on a tear both in and outside the ring.

Meanwhile, across the ropes stands Shakur Stevenson—a technical master, Olympic silver medallist, and current WBC Lightweight Champion. A tactician often praised for his defensive genius, Stevenson’s most recent performance raised more eyebrows than cheers. Though he walked away with the win against Artem Harutyunyan, it wasn’t the kind of dominant display fans expected. Social media lit up with critiques, and the whispers of “overrated” began surfacing louder than usual.

Enter Schofield, with a series of Instagram stories that were anything but subtle. Early on July 13, he reposted his own post from Threads, cheekily roasting Stevenson with: “Belt to Ass 😂 that must have been a cloth belt 😂 Butter Cup (Shakur) is out here tickling people.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Not long after, Oscar De La Hoya—the Golden Boy himself—jumped. Reposting Schofield’s jab, De La Hoya pleaded: “Please get us Shakur (aka Butter Cup) Next,” tagging the young Texan and adding a waving emoji for good measure.

AD

Schofield, clearly not done with his virtual combinations, added fuel to the fire by posting a picture of Stevenson alongside a caption that read: “We want next @shakurstevenson” and stamped it with a sticker reading “Food 🍴”—a not-so-subtle hint that the Newark native would be easy pickings.

But the final blow—at least for this digital round—came in the form of a bold one-liner paired with footage of Schofield pummeling an opponent in the ring: “We would Stop Shakur.” With that simple, direct line, the 22-year-old threw down the gauntlet.

Floyd Schofield isn’t just talking—he’s torching timelines and teeing up title shots. After dismantling Tevin Farmer, his aim at Shakur Stevenson feels less like a callout and more like a countdown.

Schofield deserves Stevenson-Zepeda winner after knockout statement

When Floyd Schofield dismantled Tevin Farmer in just over a minute on June 28, Golden Boy Promotions president Eric Gomez hadn’t even warmed his seat ringside. But by the time he sat down, it was already clear—“it was a coming-out party for him,” Gomez told The Ring. What many expected to be a tough test turned into a one-sided blitz, as Schofield dropped the former IBF junior lightweight champ twice before referee Gerard White halted the bout at just 1:18 of the opening round.

The performance wasn’t just impressive—it was redemptive. Just five months earlier, Schofield was pulled from a scheduled bout with Shakur Stevenson under controversial circumstances after his father alleged he had been “poisoned” before the fight in Saudi Arabia. The British Boxing Board of Control refused to clear Schofield, and the much-anticipated fight with the WBC champion was scrapped. The online backlash that followed was swift, and doubts were cast on the young Texan’s credibility.

But after crushing Farmer—a seasoned veteran who gave William Zepeda two tough fights—Schofield turned critics into believers. Gomez, who along with Oscar De La Hoya has long touted Schofield’s potential, said plainly: “He’s ready for anybody. He wants to fight the winner of Shakur and Zepeda, so we’ll see if that’s possible.”

On Reddit, boxing fans have been buzzing:

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I’ve been telling people since the Shakur fight was first announced that Kid Austin is for real.”

“Really wish we’d seen that Stevenson fight—it’d have been a great stylistic matchup.”

Meanwhile on X, Stevenson’s “sometimes you gotta play lil dog to become big dog” earned both praise and skepticism, with replies ranging from strategic appreciation to sarcastic mockery about “playing small” to feed hype

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, Schofield’s camp isn’t ignoring the noise. After the Farmer KO, Gervonta Davis publicly responded with an X post full of profanity and threat, making clear he remains uninterested in any “kid” from Golden Boy encroaching on his turf—intensifying speculation about possible future matchups beyond Stevenson .

While Golden Boy promotes Zepeda, Stevenson operates independently. Still, Gomez is open to revisiting the scrapped matchup if Stevenson gets past Zepeda on July 13. “He’s gonna need to fight guys with names, and I think Schofield put himself on the map,” Gomez asserted. As for the Newark-born Stevenson, he wasn’t sold on the idea just yet, telling The Ring earlier: “He gotta do something very big for that to happen.” Gomez believes Schofield just did.