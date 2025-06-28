Floyd Schofield Net Worth 2025: Career Earnings, and Biggest Fight Purse

Scheduled to face Shakur Stevenson on February 22 in Riyadh for the WBC lightweight championship, Floyd Schofield was forced to pull out at the last moment, claiming he was allegedly “poisoned”. It was a major setback for the unbeaten lightweight, who turned professional in 2020. Now, he’s set to return against a far more experienced opponent, the 34-year-old Tevin Farmer, who enters the fight on the heels of three consecutive losses, two to William Zepeda and another to Raymond Muratalla in 2023.

With Floyd Schofield Jr. now fully recovered and ready, he’ll face Farmer in one of the undercard bouts of the Gilberto Ramirez vs. Yuniel Dorticos event at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

As the young prospect squares off against a seasoned veteran in just a few hours, fans are left wondering, how much will Kid Austin earn from this fight? And what has he made throughout his career so far? So if you’re someone who’s curious about the financial side of his journey, this article just might have the answers you’re looking for.

What is Floyd Schofield’s Net worth in 2025?

With an undefeated record of 17 wins, 12 of them by knockout, Floyd Schofield has quickly established himself as a rising force in the lightweight division. Boasting an impressive 66.67% knockout rate, “Kid Austin” has gained attention not just for his skills in the ring, but also for his growing financial success. According to a recent report by Sport Salaries, Floyd Schofield’s net worth now exceeds $2.2 million, factoring in potential bonuses, fight purses, and endorsement deals.

An active fighter under contract with Golden Boy Promotions, the 22-year-old made his professional debut with a statement, a first-round knockout of Richard Esquibel at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee. Since that explosive start, his career trajectory has mirrored his undefeated record, steadily rising without a single dip.

How much does Floyd Schofield’ make every fight? Floyd Schofield’s purse and boxing career earnings

While the earnings from Floyd Schofield’s first seven professional bouts remain undisclosed, records begin from his 2021 fight against Pedro Vicente Scharbaai. In that bout, held at Davies Boxing and Fitness in San Antonio, Schofield claimed the vacant North American Boxing Federation Junior Super Featherweight title and earned a $10,000 purse, without any pay-per-view shares. From there, his earnings steadily increased, reflecting his rising profile in the sport.

In 2022, he earned $15,000 for his bout against Rodrigo Guerrero, and an additional $3,000 more when he fought Daniel Rosas. His fight purses continued growing incrementally, first by $2,000, then by $5,000, culminating in a $100,000 payday for going the distance against Haskell Rhodes in 2023. But that wasn’t his peak.

Floyd Schofield earned a career-high $125,000 later in 2023 when he defeated Ricardo Lopez via first-round TKO, handing Lopez his eighth professional loss. That figure was topped again in 2024 after a win over Rene Tellez Giron and pocketed a whopping $150k. Now, as he prepares to face the veteran Tevin Farmer in just a few hours, Schofield is set to earn his biggest payday yet: $250,000. With that in mind, it’s clear that his fight purses are on an upward trend, and if he manages to secure another win tonight, they may only continue to grow. But the big question is, can Floyd Schofield deliver against his most experienced opponent to date? What do you think?