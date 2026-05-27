Floyd Schofield Revives Shakur Stevenson Poisoning Claims in Retaliation to Gervonta Davis

Floyd Schofield is stirring up old controversy in hopes of landing the biggest fight of his career against Gervonta Davis. To tempt the WBA champion in recess into the ring, ‘Kid Austin’ has resurrected his poisoning allegations from the period leading up to his withdrawal from the WBC lightweight title clash with Shakur Stevenson.

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“No one pulled out of a Shakur fight 🤷🏾‍♂️ The British board pulled Floyd[‘s] license because he was in ICU,” Schofield’s father wrote on X through his handle. “We know what happened and who ordered the hit. With God, you learn forgiveness. We wish them all well.”

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He also attached a handful of screenshots, which appear to prove that his son was indeed poisoned. The screenshots showed a text exchange, where an unknown individual had texted Schofield Sr., informing one of his son’s drinks was “spiked.” In the subsequent message, the individual informed him that a “mix of Molly and Xanax” was mixed into ‘Kid Austin’s drink.

Schofield Sr. attached an image of the baggie, which was allegedly containing the drugs found in the hotel bathroom waste bin where they were staying at the time. Schofield Sr. went as far as to share a drug test result dated March 2025. It showed a positive test result for Amphetamines and MDMA from the United States Drug Testing Laboratory in Des Plaines, Illinois.

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The fight, of course, was canceled, and Shakur Stevenson ended up fighting Josh Padley in February 2025 as a last-minute replacement. Since then, ‘Kid Austin’ defeated Tevin Farmer via first-round knockout and was subsequently elevated to the No. 1 contender spot by the WBA. And recently, the organization ordered Gervonta Davis to face Schofield Jr. if he wants to get his WBA lightweight title back.

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The two sides now have until June 22 to come to an agreement. And if they can’t, a purse bid will be called to determine the fight’s promoter via an open auction. But Schofield Sr. doesn’t want to wait for Gervonta Davis to accept the order and has put forth a preemptive message for ‘Tank.’

“I can put up the Saudi Arabia VADA report with the same finding 🤷🏾‍♂️ All fact!!!!,” he later wrote on X. “So @gervoontaa don’t use no ‘you pulled out of Shakur fight nonsense’… VADA advocated, and we [were] not suspended because we did nothing wrong. Send the contract!!!”

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He even shared a screenshot of an email sent to VADA, claiming he had alerted the anti-doping agency about his son allegedly being poisoned. Meanwhile, Gervonta Davis has remained relatively quiet regarding a possible clash with Schofield Jr., as the Baltimore native is currently tied up in an ongoing legal battle.

Gervonta Davis’ troubling past few months

The former WBA lightweight champion had been lined up to face Jake Paul last November following his controversial majority draw against Lamont Roach Jr. Many believed the fight should have included a knockdown ruling in Roach Jr.’s favor. However, Davis’ planned showdown with Paul eventually collapsed after his ex-partner filed a civil lawsuit.

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The allegations triggered a two-week manhunt before Gervonta Davis was arrested in January on charges including aggravated battery, false imprisonment, and attempted kidnapping. Amid the legal turmoil, the WBA moved to designate Davis as a champion in recess. He later posted an $8,500 bond and has since been eyeing a return to the ring.

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Still, Davis’ ongoing legal issues have made it difficult for his promoters at Premier Boxing Champions to lock in a firm comeback date. While talks of a rematch with Isaac Cruz continue to circulate, taking that bout could force Davis to relinquish his WBA lightweight title altogether.

With an uncertain future, Floyd Schofield Jr., or more particularly, his father, is doing everything he can to convince Davis to fight him. However, only time will tell whether that actually ends up happening.