Floyd Schofield Sr. Responds Defiantly After Gervonta Davis Threatens His Son

“He will get his lil bi–h a– whopped..ion have none of that twitchy sh-t Tevin has.” While the language raised eyebrows, Gervonta Davis’ message to Floyd Schofield, following his callout, was loud and clear. Tread lightly! He’s on another level. Though the WBA lightweight champion didn’t dismiss the fight outright, he is more focused on the fight at hand—settling the business with Lamont Roach Jr. in a match scheduled for August 16. Despite the harsh words from Tank, Schofield’s camp remains unfazed and confident. A few days after his son’s big knockout victory over veteran Tevin Farmer, Floyd Schofield Sr., made it clear they’re still chasing big opportunities, and that includes a fight against Tank Davis.

Now ranked No. 2 in the WBA lightweight rankings, Floyd Schofield Jr. believes the path to marquee matchups is opening up. Technically, that path could’ve already begun earlier this year, had Schofield not pulled out of the Shakur Stevenson bout in February. Regardless, the Schofield camp is confident they’ll land a big fight with Gervonta Davis soon. What’s more? Schofield Sr. believes his son will win. Just hours ago, Fight Hub TV shared a post on X with the caption that read, “❌ Floyd Schofield Sr. says Kid Austin will stop Gervonta Davis.” In the video, Schofield Sr. confidently laid out his reasoning.

“Floyd [Schofield Jr.] will stop Tank, that’s why they won’t choose us. That’s why they retiring. Floyd will stop Tank. We already know it.” Why? Because “We watched Tank get stopped plenty of times in here. He’s not new. He’s not invincible.” When pressed by the reporter about Schofield Jr.’s knockout power and potential to shake up the division, Schofield Sr. didn’t hesitate to double down. “Yeah. All of the champions, ask all of them,” he said. “I’ve been saying over two years now that greatest boxer of all time, not one of them champion that he getting ready for their fights said he’s lying whether it’s Devin Haney, JoJo Diaz, Adrien Broner, Shakur Stevenson, or Tank Davis, none of them came out and said his pop lying.”

He continued, “But everybody else says, ‘Oh, his pop’s crazy.’ I ain’t that crazy.” Whether Gervonta Davis chooses to respond remains to be seen, but what’s clear is Schofield Sr.’s unwavering belief in his son’s skills. With big names like Davis, Shakur Stevenson, and even Raymond Muratalla being discussed as potential opponents, the buzz around Kid Austin continues to build. Moreover, according to Schofield Sr., there’s one more name in the mix, an opponent he believes doesn’t come close to matching his son’s level.

Floyd Schofield Sr. has no time for Abdullah Mason matchup speculation

Floyd Schofield Sr. doesn’t view lightweight contender Abdullah Mason as a compelling opponent for his son, especially after Floyd’s explosive first-round knockout of Tevin Farmer last Saturday night at the Honda Center in Anaheim. Moreover, according to Schofield Sr., his son would easily dismantle the unbeaten Top Rank prospect without much trouble, as the two had already crossed paths in the amateurs, and Floyd came out on top.

Schofield Sr. recalled that when the pair sparred as professionals, he had to step in and tell Floyd Jr. to take it easy on Mason and not land too many shots. Although only a year separates them in age, Mason is 22, and Schofield is 21, he believes his son is significantly more advanced. From his perspective, Floyd looks far more polished in the ring and doesn’t make the basic mistakes that continue to show up in Mason’s performances.

To bolster his argument, Schofield Sr. moreover pointed to Mason’s shaky outing against Yohan Vasquez last November, where Mason was dropped twice in the first round by the relatively unknown super featherweight. Schofield Sr. claimed that his son “hits way harder” than Vasquez and would have done far more damage.

So now, following Kid Austin’s dominant win over the former IBF super featherweight champion, Schofield Sr. believes Top Rank won’t risk matching Mason against his son. With that said, who do you want to see Floyd Schofield Jr fight next? And do you think Gervonta Davis will fight him after the Roach rematch?