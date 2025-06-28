Floyd Schofield vs. Tevin Farmer Stats Comparison and Prediction: Record, Height, Reach, Weight, and Knockout Ratio

It doesn’t happen often, but when it does, it’s almost always a must-see. While Jake Paul gears up for his showdown against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on Saturday, June 28th, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, one of the most intriguing matchups is actually hidden in the undercard. That’s right—lightweight prospect Floyd Schofield is set to collide with former IBF super featherweight champion Tevin Farmer in what could easily steal the show.

However, the question is—will Schofield’s strategy to fight Farmer when he is on a losing streak work? Schofield himself was supposed to square off against WBC champion Shakur Stevenson earlier this year, but he backed out, citing illness. Farmer, on the other hand, took on adversity in two tough fights against interim WBC champion William Zepeda. So, to answer your question, here’s a breakdown of their stats and abilities to give you a better idea.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Predicting Floyd Schofield vs. Tevin Farmer: Who has better stats and record?

As far as the resume is concerned, the 34-year-old southpaw clearly takes the cake, with an impressive record of 33-8-1 (8 KOs). Yes, he is on a three-fight losing streak against William Zepeda and Raymond Muratalla, but he has faced and defeated some of the best boxers across several divisions. Not only that, Farmer even pushed Zepeda to his limits in both of their last two fights, which ended in split decision and majority decision.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golden Boy (@goldenboy) Expand Post

Farmer maintains a 24.24% knockout percentage, which is not that impressive, but his southpaw stance, combined with durability and pressure, can cause serious issues for Schofield On the flip side, the 22-year-old Jersey City native backed out of a fight against Stevenson and struggled against Mexico’s Rene Tellez Giron late last year. Schofield has a record of 18-0 (12 KOs), but he lacks the sort of championship experience Farmer has seen.

Though Schofield is the betting favorite heading into the fight, he will face an uphill battle against Farmer, especially if Farmer hasn’t let his last three losses affect his confidence. The fight will likely go the distance, but there’s a chance of a knockout. Farmer may face a tough fight, but he should be able to break free of his losing streak and defeat Schofield.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Schofield vs. Farmer height, weight, reach comparison, and more

Physical attributes often play a pivotal role in boxing and can be the deciding factor in determining which fighter holds the upper hand. Schofield measures 5′ 7″/170cm in height, but unfortunately, the details about his reach are unavailable. Meanwhile, Farmer is 5′ 6″/168cm tall with a wingspan of 67″/170cm. This means Schofield has the height advantage, but not significant enough to inherently affect the bout.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by N2L (@tevinfarmer22) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As for weight, the fight is held in the lightweight division, and if the boxers make the weight during final weigh-ins, there shouldn’t be a massive difference. Both Farmer and Schofield have a great history of making weight, so it’s unlikely to give either of them an edge. And in case one comes heavier, what happened to Keyshawn Davis during his planned fight against Edwin De Los Santos could happen again.

That said, the Floyd Schofield vs. Tevin Farmer bout will be a close encounter with lots of action. However, Farmer’s experience will help him get his hand raised in the end. Do you agree with the prediction, or do you think Schofield will hand Farmer another loss?