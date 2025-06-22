“For the Rest of His Life…”: Terence Crawford Explains the ‘Sickening’ Implication of Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul

In a world where legends loom large and comebacks often walk the tightrope between glory and grief, the boxing ring continues to host more than just fights — it houses debates about legacy, pride, and the evolving spectacle of the sport. The modern fight game has become an unpredictable mix of athleticism and entertainment, with new-age influencers stepping between the ropes alongside time-worn champions. But when the name Mike Tyson—arguably the most feared heavyweight in history—was pitted against social media star-turned-boxer Jake Paul, even the most battle-hardened fighters flinched.

During a recent appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored (aired on June 21, 2025), the upcoming clash between Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford took a poignant detour. The episode, which aired ahead of their highly anticipated bout scheduled for September 13 in Las Vegas, saw both fighters fielding questions that went beyond their own rivalries. And when Piers Morgan brought up the controversial Tyson-Paul fight, what followed was a wave of genuine discomfort, concern, and candid criticism.

Morgan, known for poking the hornet’s nest, casually asked Canelo if he enjoyed watching these kinds of matchups, referencing Tyson’s return to the ring. The Mexican champion did not mince words. “No, no. I hate that,” he said with visible unease. “I hate to see Mike Tyson—the most feared man in the world before—seeing him doing that kind of stuff. I feel sad. Sad as a fighter to see Mike doing that kind of stuff. I personally feel bad.”

Canelo’s dismay was rooted in reverence. For a man who built his career knocking out titans, it was clear this wasn’t about physicality—it was about dignity. Seeing the former undisputed heavyweight champion reduced to a novelty act, possibly for financial reasons, seemed to chip away at something sacred for him. And then came Terence Crawford—undefeated, cerebral, and a multi-weight world champion—whose calm demeanor often hides the intensity of his insights.

“As an icon of the sport,” he began, “a man that done so much, that overcame so much, to have to come back to the sport… and this guy Jake Paul—no disrespect against him, I ain’t got nothing against him—but can walk around today for the rest of his life to say, ‘I beat Iron Mike Tyson and it’s on my record.’ That’s just heartbreaking.”

It wasn’t just heartbreak Crawford pointed to—it was erosion. Legacy, in boxing, is not merely about wins and losses; it’s about the way a fighter exits the stage. Crawford went on to deliver the emotional haymaker of the segment: “You tarnish your legacy for money, you know? And that’s just—you know, I felt as if that was what he was doing it for. It should have been other avenues. That just his name alone should have gave him the outlets to make the money that he needed.”

Morgan, uncharacteristically solemn, agreed: “It’s sickening, actually.” And in that rare moment, the host, the Mexican great, and the Omaha-born tactician all stood on common ground, mourning not just a decision but what it symbolized.

Jake Paul’s $39 million dream ranch and the legacy he’s trying to build

Jake Paul may not have earned the unanimous respect of the boxing world just yet, but what he’s built outside the ring is nothing short of astonishing. After defeating 58-year-old Mike Tyson in what many critics dubbed a “farcical” matchup at AT&T Stadium last November, the influencer-turned-boxer walked away with a hefty purse—one that he poured directly into a childhood fantasy.

Speaking on The Iced Coffee Hour podcast, the 27-year-old revealed that he used his full earnings from the Tyson bout—plus a few million more—to purchase a $39 million ranch. “It was like low 30s. Low 30 million,” Paul said, before adding, “I haven’t announced it yet, but I bought a ranch. A pretty expensive ranch. It wasn’t like right away after the Tyson fight, but I’ve been wanting to buy a ranch for the past 15 years.”

The dream, according to Paul, was rooted in his upbringing. He shared memories of escaping to a cabin with his father—early experiences that planted the seeds for his sprawling estate. “I grew up going to a cabin a lot with my dad, and so I’ve always just wanted to go back to that,” he said. “It’s kind of been my dream and why I work so hard. I think it’s just I love everything to do with it—hunting, jet skiing, ATVs, fishing, horses, cows, and all that stuff.”

The acquisition is not just a lifestyle choice—it’s part of the myth-making machinery that Paul has mastered. For someone still criticized for his dubious credentials in the sport, the move is a symbolic stamp of permanence: a fighter investing not in belts, but in roots. “It cost $39 million. It’s massive. It’s a little bit bigger than I wanted, but when I got there, I was like, ‘I have to buy this.’” In many ways, the ranch represents what Jake Paul wants people to believe about him—not just a boxer, but a self-made mogul chasing dreams far beyond the ropes.