Former Opponent Predicts How Oleksandr Usyk Would Have Done Against Tyson and Ali

Through the years, the Ukrainian maestro Oleksandr Usyk has captivated critics and fighters alike, including former cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew, who once shared the ring with Usyk in November 2018. Bellew went from being written off to facing the unstoppable force, ultimately succumbing in the eighth round—in his last fight as a professional boxer—an experience that etched in him deep insights on what separates true champions from contenders.

Speaking with Sporting Talk, the former WBC cruiserweight champion was asked: “You said that one of the only heavyweight boxers in history that could have troubled Usyk was Lennox Lewis. Is there anyone else out there that you think could have beaten him?”

Bellew didn’t hesitate. “A prime Mike Tyson, Muhammad Ali, 100%,” he said. He broke it down further, explaining that Ali’s mix of footwork and rapid‑fire punches at the distance would be unlike anything Oleksandr Usyk has ever seen. “That style, that elusiveness, that speed. He’s not as quick as Muhammad Ali at heavyweight. There’s never been a heavyweight with hand speed like Muhammad Ali ever.”

As for the man once dubbed ‘the baddest on the planet,’ Bellew admitted Mike Tyson in his pomp was both vicious and ruthless—but here his tune shifted. “Mike Tyson in his prime was vicious and ruthless. But, I think he does to Mike Tyson what he did to Murat Gassiev. I think he just peppers him, stays away,” the 42-year-old explained.

It’s a fascinating split: the Scouse ex‑fighter essentially places Ali in the “unsolvable puzzle” category, while casting doubt on whether Tyson’s brute aggression would have been enough to crack Usyk’s impressive footwork. Bellew’s take may not end the debate, but it certainly sharpens it, adding fresh fire to the never‑ending game of fantasy matchups.

George Groves weighs in on Muhammad Ali vs Oleksandr Usyk fantasy matchup

On July 19 at Wembley Stadium, Oleksandr Usyk (24-0, 15 KOs) once again left no doubt about who rules the heavyweight division. The Ukrainian maestro dismantled Daniel Dubois (22-3, 21 KOs) with clinical precision, eventually sealing the night with a spectacular fifth‑round knockout to reclaim his undisputed heavyweight crown for the second time. It was yet another reminder of why many believe ‘The Cat’ is not only the best of his era but one of the finest to ever lace them up.

Former super‑middleweight champion George Groves was among those weighing in after the victory, but instead of focusing solely on Dubois, he ventured into more mythical waters. Speaking to The Escapist, Groves compared Usyk to perhaps the most celebrated heavyweight in history, Muhammad Ali. “Ali was fast, very fast for a heavyweight, but obviously a small heavyweight. He was light years ahead of his time in terms of not just his boxing ability, but his ability to control everything outside of the ring, mind games and the press. I think he would’ve found a way to beat an Usyk that no one else has. Usyk’s definitely the greatest heavyweight of this era by a country mile,” Groves said.

The Londoner’s words highlight the fine line between eras. Ali’s speed, charisma, and psychological warfare redefined heavyweight boxing in the 1960s and 70s, while Usyk’s unmatched footwork and composure have done the same in the modern age. Groves’ verdict—that Ali would still edge Usyk—acknowledges both men’s greatness while reminding fans that even today’s master technician might find difficulty against the original master of the sweet science.