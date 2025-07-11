Former Undisputed Champ Wants Claressa Shields for Legacy-Defining Retirement Bout

Savannah Marshall isn’t done throwing punches just yet. After an eventful career that’s seen her rise, fall, and rise again—culminating in undisputed super-middleweight glory in 2023—the British powerhouse is now looking to close out her journey with a final act worthy of her legacy. But before she walks away from the sport, she wants one more dance with the only woman who ever bested her in the pro ranks: The GWOAT herself, Claressa Shields.

Their history stretches back to 2012 when the American phenom lost to Marshall in the amateurs—the only blotch on Shields’ otherwise flawless amateur record. A decade later, the two finally clashed as pros in October 2022 in a historic showdown for the undisputed middleweight crown. The Flint, Michigan native emerged victorious that night in London, handing the Hartlepool fighter her first professional defeat in a thrilling but one-sided affair.

Now, with her eyes on retirement in 2026 and a new deal with Jake Paul’s MVP, the 34-year-old is hunting the perfect closure: a redemption bout against the two-time Olympic gold medalist and three-weight undisputed champion. In a recent interview with Boxing News, the former 168-pound queen, who is preparing to face WBO champion Shadasia Green on the undercard of Taylor-Serrano III in New York tonight, made her intentions clear. “I’m here to get my belts back and avenge my defeat to Claressa Shields—that’s if she’ll ever fight me,” she told the outlet, laying down the gauntlet with both defiance and desire.

The British brawler’s bold statement didn’t come out of thin air. Shields has been keeping herself busy across different weight classes and even flirted with MMA, but a rematch with Marshall has remained a tantalizing possibility—albeit one clouded by promotional politics and timing. And while Shields has never shied away from declaring herself “the greatest woman of all time”, the prospect of silencing her fiercest rival once and for all could be just the kind of high-stakes finale both women crave.

And just when you thought Claressa Shields had ticked every box, the self-proclaimed GWOAT is now thriving in uncharted waters.

Claressa Shields thriving at Heavyweight, eyes active 2025

Claressa Shields has found renewed vigor and activity by moving to heavyweight, leaving behind the frustrating inactivity of chasing fights in lower weight classes. Settled as the undisputed champion, she is set to defend her title against New Zealand’s two-division champion Lani Daniels (11-2-2, 1 KO) on July 26th at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena—her second fight of 2025 and a step towards her goal of fighting up to three times this year. “It was very hard for me to get fights at those lower weight classes,” Shields told The Ring. “Now, I’m fighting a heavyweight and I’m fighting two or three times a year… I’m going to go where I can get fights.”

This increased schedule boosts both her legacy and earning power. The 30-year-old emphasized, “I can make more money throughout the year. I can be more visible… I am the most known woman’s boxer and I’m pound-for-pound No. 1, so I shouldn’t be only fighting one time a year.” She added, “I’m hoping that I can get one more in after July 26, if not, two. If I can get two, that’d be a dream year.” Physically, the move has paid off, with Shields showcasing devastating power, stopping Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse in two rounds and rocking Danielle Perkins late. “I’m putting these girls on their backs… I’m constantly getting stronger and faster. I like being at heavyweight,” she declared.

While not ruling out a return to lower weights for a major opportunity, Shields’ focus is squarely on the dangerous “Smiling Assassin” Daniels, who rides a seven-fight win streak. “I think that Lani is a very good champion,” Shields acknowledged. “She’s aggressive… She’s coming to win the fight.” Beyond the ring, promoter Dmitriy Salita promises a blockbuster event with Rick Ross handling Shields’ walkout. “July 26 is going to be more than just a boxing event… It’s going to be an incredible celebration of boxing,” Salita stated. Shields embraces the spectacle: “I’m also excited for all the extra stuff. To be walked out by Rick Ross, to have an expected 19,000 in the building… I’m looking forward to all of it.”

It seems she is doing great at heavyweight. However, a return back down to 168 lbs cannot be ruled out if Savannah Marshall manages to beat Shadasia Green tonight, a task easier said than done. But if she does manage to do that, it is a possibility boxing fans would be happy to entertain. What about you?