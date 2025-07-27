Francisco Rodriguez Jr Vindicated in Doping Controversy as WBC Order Galal Yafai Rematch

The boxing world had barely recovered from the Jamie Munguia controversy when another storm emerged. Last month, former mini-flyweight champion Francisco Rodriguez Jr. traveled to Birmingham for the June 21 fight, where he faced Galal Yafai, the fighter who ended Sunny Edwards’ career last year with a sixth-round TKO. In one of the year’s biggest setbacks, the Mexican star dominated Yafai over 12 rounds to claim the interim flyweight title, inching closer to a potential career-defining clash with WBC champion Kenshiro Teraji. But in a shocking twist, Rodriguez Jr. now finds himself at the center of a doping scandal.

A few weeks ago, reports surfaced that the Monterrey-born fighter, who turned 32 just 19 days after the fight, failed to pass doping tests linked to the Yafai bout. The Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) informed the WBC that the urine “A Sample” collected from Rodriguez on June 21, 2025, in Birmingham, United Kingdom, during the Interim WBC World Flyweight Championship, tested positive for Heptaminol. Ultimately, the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBoC) and the WBC have since been reviewing his case, and the final verdict has now been issued.

Just a few hours ago, Ring Magazine took to Instagram to share a major update: “WBC RULE RODRIGUEZ JR ACCIDENTALLY INGESTED BANNED SUBSTANCE, BUT STRIP ‘INTERIM’ BELT AND ORDER IMMEDIATE YAFAI REMATCH.” According to the announcement, the WBC has officially overturned Francisco Rodriguez Jr’s victory over Galal Yafai, ruling the bout a no contest. Yafai has been reinstated as the WBC interim champion, and an immediate rematch has been ordered due to Rodriguez Jr’s positive test for Heptaminol following the fight.

The WBC concluded that Francisco Rodriguez Jr. “accidentally” ingested the banned substance, as he had previously reported using an over-the-counter energy booster without knowing it contained Heptaminol. As a result, the WBC has requested the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBoC) to formally recognize the fight as a no contest. In addition, Rodriguez Jr has been placed under a 12-month probation period, during which he will be subject to random drug testing.

However, the veteran fighter, who had begun reviving his career following a rough stretch that included a loss to Junto Nakatani, maintains his innocence. So, to defend his name, Franciso Rodriguez Jr has even released a statement asserting that he bears no wrongdoing in the matter.

Francisco Rodriguez Jr. baffled as clean record takes a hit

Though the 33-year-old has remained silent following the WBC’s final verdict, World Boxing News (WBN) previously shared Francisco Rodriguez Jr.’s reaction when rumors of the doping issue first surfaced. From his tone, the Mexican fighter seemed shocked by the unfolding events that threaten to overshadow his hard-earned victory.

“What a way to try and demean my work,” he lamented before questioning, “Positive to what?” His disbelief stems from the fact that testing began three and a half months prior to the bout against Galal Yafai. “I was tested three times, starting a month and a half before the fight,” he revealed, adding that some of those tests were even conducted at his home.

“Why would I test positive now, when I’ve never tested positive before? What about the previous tests? All clean,” Rodriguez Jr. asserted. His remarks came shortly after Matchroom Boxing confirmed VADA’s findings. It’s a major setback for a fighter who, with 575 punches thrown over 12 rounds, set a CompuBox record for a flyweight bout. That said, what are your thoughts on the situation?