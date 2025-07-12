Frank Warren Reveals Tyson Fury Comeback Timeline, Claims Netflix Stopping 2025 Return

Streaming giant Netflix has officially entered the pugilistic arts, finding massive success with last year’s Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson event. This Friday, they aired the highly anticipated trilogy fight between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor. Next up, they’re set to broadcast the blockbuster showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford on September 13. However, for some reason, Netflix’s growing influence in the sport is creating obstacles for Tyson Fury and his comeback.

This comes after ‘The Gypsy King’ announced his retirement for the 5th time in January. However, His Excellency Turki Alalshikh teased earlier this month that the 36-year-old will return to boxing. Even Fury hinted at a return by posting “April 18, 2026, Wembley Stadium. The trilogy!” However, the smoking gun came from an interview with Boxing News. “Who would I rather fight right now? Usyk. I want my revenge in England, that’s all I want,” Fury admitted.

While Fury is clearly ready to bang fists again, his promoter Frank Warren revealed what Fury told him during their last conversation. “No, that’s the position that last was,” Warren told Louis Hart of The Ring from Edgar Berlanga vs. Hamzah Sheeraz final weigh-ins. “I spoke to him over the weekend very briefly, and he’s doing what he’s always doing, which is in the gym training.” If Tyson’s at the gym, how and why is Netflix stopping him from returning to boxing?

via Imago Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk – press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz – Guildhall – London Tyson Fury during a press conference at the Guildhall, London. Picture date: Wednesday October 23, 2024. Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxIRL Copyright: xZacxGoodwinx 77931211

“He’s not coming back this year because he has commitments on Netflix with the ‘At Home With The Furys 2’, and he’s doing a documentary also for Netflix,” Warren said. Notably, the Netflix show, which started back on August 16, 2023, provides an intimate look into the Fury family’s life, capturing their dynamics and challenges. Initially, there was no confirmation whether there would be a second season or not. But earlier last month, it was announced that the show would return for season two.

Regardless, Warren revealed the next steps for Fury when he does clear his calendar. “Then, after that, he will come back and we’ll discuss who he’s going to fight and so forth,” Warren said during the interview. Meanwhile, Usyk, for whom Fury is ready to come back, is scheduled to fight Daniel Dubois on July 19th at Wembley.

Regardless, is Tyson Fury really back, or is it all just talk?

Fabio Wardley doesn’t know what to believe about Tyson Fury

Fury has come back and retired from boxing so many times that WBA interim champion Fabio Wardley doesn’t know whether to believe Fury’s fifth comeback. “I never know what to believe with him,” Wardley told Sky Sports News. “I wouldn’t be surprised if next week he says, ‘You know what, I can’t be bothered. I’m retired again.’”

via Imago October 6, 2021, Las Vegas, NV, LAS VEGAS, NV, United States: LAS VEGAS, NV – OCTOBER 6: Speaking directly with Kate Abdo for his interview questions, Tyson Fury continues to pace the floor during the official press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz for this weekend s bout at MGM Grand Garden Arena for Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III FINAL PRESS CONFERENCE on October 6, 2021 in Las Vegas, NV, United States. Las Vegas, NV United States – ZUMAp175 20211006_zsa_p175_019 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

With Fury’s past, Wardley is demanding concrete evidence that it will actually happen. “I’ll believe it when maybe we’re a week or two out or I see a press conference,” he added. Despite that, Wardley could not deny the excitement that a trilogy between Fury and Usyk would carry. “If it comes off and we get the trilogy, it would be fantastic.”

Netflix might not have intended it, but they seem to have gotten in the way of Tyson Fury’s return. However, it also suggests that Fury could have built a good relationship with the streaming giant, and the trilogy could air on Netflix. Do you think it can happen?