Free Agent Claressa Shields Ready to Listen to Team Jake Paul’s Offer

It has been a pretty big week for Claressa Shields inside and outside the ring. On Saturday, she defeated Lani Daniels, successfully defending her undisputed heavyweight crown. Right after that, in the post-fight interview, she announced the end of her time with Salita Promotions, declaring herself a free agent after a prolonged partnership with Dmitry Salita, which began when she was only 21.

Given her pedigree, every promotion in the world would love to sign her, and the Flint native knows her value. Currently, Jake Paul’s MVP Promotions appears to be the top choice for female boxers seeking better opportunities. However, due to the well-known rivalry between the duo, many believe the undisputed heavyweight champion would never consider joining his promotion.

However, Claressa Shields busted that myth recently when she appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show, when the host asked her about her future and “are there certain promoters that you’re going to say, ‘No, we’re not having a conversation because I don’t like the way, you know, the way it is between us?'” Though Helwani didn’t name anyone directly, it’s obvious he was alluding to Jake Paul and his promotional company.



The 30-year-old immediately made it clear that it was not the case, and she is only interested in business. “I am interested in talking to everybody to seeing what their vision is for me. If their vision don’t align with my vision, then I’ll, you know, walk away. But right now, whoever wants to speak, whoever wants to have a sit-down and talk or whatever,” she clarified.

The 30-year-old even brushed off any conflicts with promotions, including MVP. “I don’t got any smoke with any of these entities—MVP, whoever… It’s just more of like, the facts are the facts,” she added. Additionally, the Flint native admitted that her blunt comments may have recently upset some, including Shadaisa Green. However, given her stellar career, Shields feels justified in responding to anyone who disrespects her, and she’s unconcerned if her words bruise egos in the process.

So, for Claressa Shields, her primary focus is securing the biggest paycheck and maintaining her status as the best. Furthermore, her new financial ventures do not stop there. Not tied by any contract anymore, she is looking to broaden her horizons and is even ready for a massive crossover event.

Claressa Shields is also venturing into pro-wrestling

A few days before the Lani Daniels clash, the self-proclaimed GWOAT had a casual chat with DAZN. The conversation turned spicy when the interviewer asked whether Shields would love to step into WWE in the future. Given how WWE has often partnered up with the hottest combat world celebrities in the past, the question wasn’t out of place. And Claressa Shields’ reply actually made it worthwhile.

“It’s definitely on the bucket list. I wanna run in there and just slide through the bottom rope. Like I’d spin around on the ground and then jump up. Imma wear my tights too,” she said in a confident tone. Given her charisma and dominance, the Flint native can connect with the WWE audience. And it seems like even the Federation has recognized that, as the crossover talks have happened already.

“I actually have talked with Stephanie McMahon. I will be doing something with her, and with the WWE, and I think it’s just fitting,” she said, confirming that she will appear in the world of pro-wrestling pretty soon. Claressa Shields expressed genuine excitement about the opportunity, even sharing ideas for her debut entrance theme. Certainly, a refreshing change of pace. Because honestly, over the years, we have seen countless combat athletes appearing in WWE, just to get that paycheck without showing any sort of excitement for the product.

So, an undisputed world champion willing to fully commit will undoubtedly thrill fans. Additionally, with Logan Paul, Jake Paul’s brother, already a prominent figure in WWE, Shields’ potential signing with MVP could make her transition rather seamless. What do you think?