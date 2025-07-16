Fury Issues Dire Prediction for 38-Year-Old Oleksandr Usyk Ahead of Daniel Dubois Rematch

In boxing, when age collides with power, youth often holds the advantage, though history has shown that’s not always the case. Fighters like Jesse James Leija, who at 38 defeated 21-year-old prospect Francisco Bojado in 2004, or Joe Calzaghe, who at 33 dominated a 28-year-old Jeff Lacy in 2006, have defied that narrative. Now, with Daniel Dubois preparing for a rematch against Oleksandr Usyk, the nearly 11-year age gap between them is hard to ignore. As anticipation builds for their July 19 showdown former professional boxer John Fury, also known as the father of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and reality TV personality Tommy Fury, is offering a glimpse into what fans might expect when these two heavyweight sluggers meet again.

A fresh update came just hours ago when Seconds Out Live shared an Instagram post captioned: “😳 John Fury PREDICTS Usyk BREAKDOWN Vs Dubois.” In the video, the 60-year-old Fury can be heard confidently stating, “He [Daniel Dubois] has every chance of it. You know, the man’s 38, 39 years old. He’s a big banger and he’s on a roll himself, isn’t he, [Daniel] Dubois?” Fury also referenced Dubois’ fifth-round knockout loss to Anthony Joshua and described it as an “excellent fight,” framing it as a sign of Dubois’ continued growth and danger in the division.

John Fury elaborated further, saying, “AJ ate him because it was touch and go in that fight, you know, until he landed that shot. I actually thought when AJ rushed in to get him, he’d get caught—he came in square on, his defenses weren’t tight, and he got careless. But up until then, it was anybody’s fight. Dubois has that knockout power. If he lands clean on a 38, 39-year-old Usyk—who’s had his tank emptied twice now by the Gypsy King—how much does he really have left? Is it the right time for Dubois? I think it is.”

Strap in, because this one’s massive—Daniel Dubois is gearing up to throw down at Wembley Stadium, in front of a roaring sea of 70,000 fans. And make no mistake, this isn’t just another fight—it’s a shot at legacy. The IBF title’s on the line, and if Dubois gets his hand raised, he won’t just win a belt—he’ll carve his name into the record books as the first Brit to unify all four major heavyweight titles. You’d have to be out of your mind to let that kind of chance slip. And he’s not walking this road alone—he’s got the fire of John Fury in his corner and the respect of a legend, Barry McGuigan, backing his run. This isn’t just a bout—it’s history in the making.

“If Usyk gets hit clean by Dubois, the fight is over,” McGuigan stated. Still, he believes Usyk’s slick movement and defensive savvy will likely keep him out of danger, predicting a wide decision win for the Ukrainian. Yet even McGuigan concedes that if Daniel Dubois lands the perfect shot, it could mark “the greatest victory in boxing.” Fueled by a burning desire to avenge the controversial low-blow ruling that led to his second career defeat, DDD enters this rematch with renewed intensity. And by the looks of it, public sentiment may be swinging in his favor.

Daniel Dubois’ youth could spell trouble in rematch

Since suffering his second professional loss, Daniel Dubois has bounced back with a three-fight knockout streak. With just four days remaining until the highly anticipated rematch, the 27-year-old appears focused on securing another explosive finish. His promoter, Frank Warren, certainly believes he can. In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Warren was asked what’s different about Daniel Dubois this time around compared to their first meeting in 2023. The veteran promoter replied, “Well, I’m going to go with what Usyk’s manager said—Egis [Klimas] came out and said, ‘This time we’re not fighting Daniel the boy. We’re fighting Daniel the man.’”

When Dubois and Oleksandr Usyk first clashed in August 2023, the British contender was just 25, taking on the 36-year-old Ukrainian southpaw. Usyk ultimately handed the Greenwich native his second career defeat that night, but Warren believes it was a turning point. “Since that Usyk fight, which he was an underdog going into, he showed that his punch power hurt Usyk. Daniel had to grow up after that—and he did grow up,” Warren said. The loss, in his view, was a necessary step in Dubois’ evolution from a dangerous prospect to a true heavyweight threat.

“No matter how late it is, if he catches you, you go,” Warren said, emphasizing Daniel Dubois’ dangerous knockout power. When asked whether he sees Dubois winning by knockout or decision, the 73-year-old Queensberry Promotions founder didn’t hesitate: “If he catches him, he’ll knock him out.” That said, do you think age will play a major role in this final showdown? Or will Oleksandr Usyk prove once again why he’s one of the most technically gifted fighters of this generation?